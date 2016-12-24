Fall-Stars

TORI WILLIS

SCHOOL Bentonville High

CLASS Sophomore

THE SCOOP A two-time all-state performer who won the Class 7A state cross country individual title with her time of 19 minutes, 2.5 seconds and helped the Lady Tigers earn their third consecutive state team title. … She earned the state title by pulling away from Rogers High’s twin sister duo of Halle and Aubre Gilreath on the final stretch after running beside them for a majority of the race … Her best official time in a 5-kilometer race this year was at the Missouri Southern Stampede, where she was timed at 18 minutes, 55.36 seconds. … Won the Lake Hamilton Invitational, where her time was estimated at 18:58.0 because she lost her running chip during the race. … Transferred from Haas Hall Bentonville, where she was the Class 1A/2A state runner-up last fall, in hopes of improving her running skills against better competition.

DID YOU KNOW Willis loves the outdoors and once took part in a 10-day survival school, where she learned how to build fires, build a shelter, get water and food. She has a love for the family pets and is studying to become a veterinarian.

QUOTABLE “The competition was a lot better because I went to a lot more meets and ran faster times. I think the season could have gone better. I went back and forth this year. I would have a bad race, then have a good race. I wish I didn’t do that and be more consistent, but I think next year will be a lot better. The state championship showed that I had a bad race during the conference meet and I can race better.” — Tori Willis

CAMREN FISCHER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Sophomore

THE SCOOP All-state selection after an individual win at the Class 7A Cross Country Championships in Hot Springs with a time of 15 minutes, 40.08 seconds. … Also won the 7A-West Conference championship on the Rogers High course with a run of 16:05.06. … Ran a personal-best 15:20.07 to finish third against a loaded field at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival. … Also ran a 15:20.80 at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin.

DID YOU KNOW Fischer helped lead Fayetteville to a runner-up finish in boys’ cross country at the 7A state meet, one year after helping guide the Purple’Dogs to a state title as a freshman. … Fischer was not defeated in a race all season long by another runner from the state of Arkansas. … One of the top-rated distance runners in the region for the Class of 2019.

QUOTABLE “He’s special. He’s just a good kid, and it’s more so because of his kindness and how humble he is. He was honestly more upset after his last race than we was happy. He wanted to do more for the team to help us win, and I just let him know he did everything he possibly could.” — Fayetteville cross country coach Michelle Fyfe

PAYNE HENRY and MOSS MATHEWS

SCHOOL Rogers High

THE SCOOP Matthews, a senior, and Henry, a junior, won the 7A-West Conference boys doubles title and lost in the Class 7A state semifinals to the eventual overall champions from Little Rock Catholic … Claimed the 7A-West Conference doubles title. … Defeated a team from Fayetteville to claim third place at the state tournament. … Helped lead the Mounties to a conference team title.

DID YOU KNOW Matthews reached the state semifinals in doubles as a junior with a different partner. … Henry played No. 3 doubles as a sophomore.

QUOTABLE “The one that improved a lot was Payne. Moss was more consistent and had to be a leader of the group. But Payne became much more consistent with his serve over the course of the season. They have both paid the price physically in time effort to be better.”

— Rogers High boys tennis coach Mike Harper

TAYLOR CHEUNG-DAMONTE and AVERY HARGROVE

SCHOOL Bentonville High

THE SCOOP Won the 7A-West Conference, Class 7A state and state overall tournament titles, defeating the same team in all three championship matches. … The state title was the second in doubles play for Cheung-Damonte, a senior, and the first for Hargrove, a junior who was on the state runner-up team last year. … Cheung-Damonte went undefeated in doubles play this fall while splitting time with Hargrove, Bessie Sullivan (her doubles partner last year) and Yasmine Humbert as a teammate. … Hargrove split her time between singles and doubles play before settling in with Cheung-Damonte as a doubles team midway through the season.

DID YOU KNOW Cheung-Damonte includes in her lists of hobbies biking, reading, job shadowing, studying and hanging out with friends, and she hopes to play college tennis. … Hargrove likes hanging out with her friends when she’s not involved with tennis and works at Klothe.

QUOTABLE “I feel this season was better than last year because I grew a lot. I got to play with different people and adapt to different situations. Sometimes I had to be louder when I played with one person, and other times I just focused on how we played. I feel like this was a successful season, not just in the results but how I grew as a player and a person.” — Taylor Cheung-Damonte

“I thought my season went really well. I was happy that I was moved to doubles because singles play makes me nervous. Once I started playing with Taylor, things started picking up, and we were playing better and better with each match.” — Avery Hargrove

— Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

BROOKE KILLINGSWORTH

SCHOOL Bentonville High

CLASS Freshman

THE SCOOP Moved to Bentonville from California just weeks before the tennis season started and quickly emerged as the Lady Tigers’ No. 1 singles player. … Went undefeated through the season, including winning the girls singles title in the 7A-West Conference, Class 7A state and state overall tournaments. … Lost just three games over eight sets en route to winning the 7A-West tournament, and two of those came in a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the championship game. … Defeated her summer doubles partner, Presley Southerland of Mount St. Mary, in a match that lasted 2 hours, 34 minutes in order to win the Class 7A state tournament, then beat her again in the state overall final. … Also defeated last year’s overall runner-up, Thea Rice of Hot Springs Lakeside, in the overall tournament semifinals.

DID YOU KNOW Killingsworth has moved from tennis to basketball, where she’s a member of Bentonville’s ninth-grade girls team. She’s also a volunteer at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, where she works with girls in first through third grades.

QUOTABLE “It was difficult getting to know the team before the season started, but the team was great. I know it was pretty unusual putting a freshman into the top spot, but there were no hard feelings. The team was super supportive and fabulous. We had a lot of hard practices, and I was working on my volley game during the season. The coaches were great and helped to improved us all.” — Brooke Killingsworth

— Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

JACK VAUGHAN

SCHOOL Rogers High

CLASS Senior

THE SCOOP Won the 7A-West conference singles title and finished second in the Class 7A state tournament. … Helped lead Rogers High to a state runner-up finish and claim the conference team title. … Also advanced to the state semifinals as a sophomore. … Won a match at the Overall tennis tournament, before losing in the quarterfinals.

DID YOU KNOW Carried a grade-point average of over 4.0 and scored over 30 on the ACT. … Will attend Arkansas and wants to attend law school.

QUOTABLE “Jack thinks the game better than anyone else at his age level. He gained some muscle mass, so he could hit the ball harder, but was just very consistent. He hits angles well and is thinking one or two shots ahead all the time.” — Rogers High boys tennis coach Mike Harper

— Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

HALEY WARNER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

POSITION Opposite

THE SCOOP Earned Class 7A state tournament MVP honors to lead Fayetteville to its second consecutive state title. … Verbally committed to play at Florida prior to the start of her junior season. … Finished with a match-high 27 kills in Fayetteville’s win over Springdale Har-Ber in the 7A state finals. … Named Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year as a freshman. … Named all-state for the third consecutive year. … Racked up 421 kills and hit .342 as one of the most powerful hitters in the state, but also totaled 274 digs and 68 blocks. … Chosen as one of 12 to play for the U.S. Youth National Team in the U18 Continental Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was named to the all-tournament team.

DID YOU KNOW Played some setter as a 13-year-old before moving to the right side, but Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said she might return to that position some next season.

QUOTABLE “I think Haley emerged as someone who maybe became a little more comfortable in that go-to role. She was really, really wanting the ball in that final. She had the hot hand and just had the confidence to make plays down the stretch. She’s just grown into a comfort level with that.” — Fayetteville volleyball coach Jessica Phelan

— Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

LEXI RICHARDS

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

POSITION Outside Hitter

THE SCOOP Earned all-state and all-state tourament honors leading Shiloh Chrisitan to a conference title and to the Class 4A state quarterfinals where it fell to eventual champion Brookland in a tough four-set match. … Had almost 900 attempts, but still hit a solid .254 for the Lady Saints, including a team-best 321 kills and 315 digs. …. Racked up 28 service aces and also was strong in serve receive with 321 receptions and just 37 errors. … Finished with a double-double in kills and digs in her last eight matches.

DID YOU KNOW Plays middle blocker for the Ozark Junior’s club team, but works on the left side for the Lady Saints.

QUOTABLE “One of the things that grew is her confidence. I told her enjoy enjoy this year not being a leader off the court with all the seniors, but she has to be a leader on the court because you’re gonna get the ball more than anyone else. She got set 207 more times than anyone else. She’s a really strong blocker, you just didn’t get to see that as much on the outside.” — Shiloh Christian volleyball coach Nathan Bodenstein

— Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

Shyrah Schisler

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

THE SCOOP Led the Lady Wildcats to their second consecutive Class 7A state runner-up finish this season and shared the 7A-West conference title. … Also guided Shiloh Christian to the state tournament three times, including the semifinals in her final year with the Lady Saints before moving over to Har-Ber.

DID YOU KNOW Played middle blocker at just 5-foot-7 in high school at Fair Grove, Mo., before moving to libero in college at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo. … Coached two years at Monett, Mo., before going to Shiloh Christian.

QUOTABLE “There was pressure, but I don’t think it was unhealthy pressure. This team set a bunch of little goals to get better. They just kept pushing and getting better. I feel like we accomplished so many things on and off the court as far as leadership and character. This team bonded more than most teams I”ve been around. They were very determined and learned how to be selfless, which was huge to me.” — Shyrah Schisler, Springdale Har-Ber volleyball coach

— Paul Boyd

• @NWAPaulB

KATE ROBERTSON

SCHOOL Bentonville High

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Won the Class 7A girls individual title with a two-day score of 147, defeating defending overall state champion Casey Ott of Conway by two strokes. … Entered the second day of the state tournament trailing Ott by three strokes but rallied to victory by shooting an evenpar 72 at The Greens of North Hills in Sherwood. … Took the lead for good with a birdie on No. 16, then sank a birdie on the following hole to pull away. … Had average scores of 35.9 over nine-hole matches and 75.6 over 18-hole matches this season. … Signed a national letter of intent in November to play golf with Newman University, an NCAA Division II school located in Wichita, Kan. … Finished her high school career as a fourtime all-conference and all-state player.

DID YOU KNOW When she isn’t involved with her golf duties, Robertson coaches a second-grade basketball team at the Rogers Activity Center. She also plays piano and has been an employee at Bliss Cupcakes for more than a year.

QUOTABLE “I progressed and played better this season. My scores were going under par, which was my goal coming into the season. In our matches, I played well with no setbacks, and it was fun to play with my teammates. The state championship was just the cherry on top, which was really nice.” — Kate Robertson

— Henry Apple

• @NWAHenry

FISHER VOLLENDORF

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

THE SCOOP Named all-conference and all-state. … Earned medalist honors during first round at Class 7A state tournament and one of five Fayetteville golfers to finish top 10 overall at state. … Posted low round for Purple’Dogs on nine-hole and 18-hole rounds this season and finished with lowest scoring average on the team. … Helped guide Fayetteville to fourth consecutive Class 7A state golf title.

DID YOU KNOW Vollendorf was in his first season with Fayetteville after previously being a home-schooled student. … Won the sectional qualifying tournament for the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur prior to his junior season and advanced to the U.S. Junior Amateur match play first round. … Has committed to Arkansas.

QUOTABLE “It was pretty cool to come in and see a plan work out at the end the way we wanted. (This season) was a confidence builder. It was a year I didn’t always play the way I should have, honestly, but overall it was a good confidence builder, and I was able to come in and help the team out.” — Fisher Vollendorf

— Vernon Tarver

• @NWAVernon