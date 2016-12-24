Fayetteville relaxes panhandling law

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville has moved to put its stance on panhandling more in line with federal court rulings that say begging and soliciting donations are protected free speech.

The City Council on Tuesday passed two ordinances removing language that explicitly prohibited panhandling, peddling, vending or soliciting donations on a street, sidewalk or park. The city doesn't have a law making begging illegal outright.

City Attorney Kit Williams drafted the ordinances as a needed technicality to protect the city from potential litigation. Cities across the country began peeling back restrictions on panhandling after a lower court ruling following the Reed v. Town of Gilbert U.S. Supreme Court case.

The 2015 court opinion basically ruled that cities couldn't regulate speech based on its content. The Reed case came about after a small church sued when Gilbert, Ariz., enacted ordinances stipulating where and when churches and other entities could place signs for events and services.

A federal judge threw out a Springfield, Ill., ordinance banning panhandling months after the Supreme Court decision, saying no law could distinguish one form of speech from another.

Last month, a federal judge in Arkansas ruled in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas that a section of the state's loitering law that forbids begging for money, food or other charity violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson granted temporary and permanent injunctions forbidding its enforcement.

Bettina Brownstein, an attorney for the ACLU, said at the time that municipalities across the state have widely varying ordinances with similar language. She said the ACLU would get the word out to municipalities in light of Wilson's decision and hope that any local ordinances would be adjusted accordingly.

Fayetteville's new ordinance does not ban panhandling but does prohibit for safety reasons standing or walking in the street unless there's a crosswalk.

The changes effectively allow begging or soliciting donations as long as people don't do so in the middle of a major street. Groups or people seeking donations from drivers on a major city street require a permit, insurance and signs warning drivers within a certain distance.

Angela Belford of the Belford Group, a digital marketing agency, was the only resident to speak on the matter during Tuesday's meeting. Belford's company has a contract with the city to provide online recreational program registration and pavilion reservation services. She asked about the potential punishment for violating the ordinance.

"I didn't really think about, until a few weeks ago, how this sort of thing seems like a safety issue and then could create barriers for someone to become homed again or employed again," she told aldermen.

Williams said potential punishment, like all violations of city ordinances, is a fine of up to $500.

Belford said she recently has become more involved in homelessness and ways to alleviate it. Belford said she was homeless for three weeks at age 14.

It's a good thing for the city to take steps to keep it from facing possible litigation, Belford said. She praised the spirit of the ordinance, essentially lessening regulations on begging, but pointed out that homeless people can't afford a $500 fine for walking in the street.

Belford commended the City Council for wanting to take care of its low-income and homeless population. However, she warned that future councils could use the ordinance for purposes other than its original intent.

She compared it to police pulling someone over for a broken taillight as a means to find some other law violation.

"If it allows the police to do their job to protect us, then I'm all for it," Belford said. "Then they have a leg to stand on."

Information for this article was contributed by Linda Satter of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/24/2016