Foresaw Trump win, Putin boasts

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the only country that expected Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential election, and he accused Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton of being a bad loser.

Trump has his "finger on the pulse of the mood of society," Putin said Friday at his annual news conference in Moscow. "He went all the way, even though no one believed that he would win, apart from you and me," he said to applause in the packed hall.

Democrats who have accused Russia of helping to rob Clinton of victory through a hacking campaign aimed at bolstering Trump "are looking for someone outside to blame," Putin said. The Democratic Party also was defeated in elections to the Senate and House, the Russian leader said, quipping: "Is that also our work, my work?"

Russia is looking to the prospect of improved ties with the incoming Trump administration to help end a period of international isolation that led to U.S. and European sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Russian involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The punitive measures, together with the collapse in oil prices, helped push Russia's economy into its longest recession in two decades.

Putin said the main topic when he and Trump meet will be improving Russia-U.S. ties. The president-elect must be given time to form his team before it makes sense to set up a meeting, he said.

Trump has questioned U.S. intelligence agency findings that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's campaign, as the allegations of Russian electronic intrusion continue to generate alarm among both Democrats and Republicans.

Last week, U.S. President Barack Obama said intelligence he has seen gives him "great confidence" that Russians carried out the hack of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's adviser John Podesta. Obama's administration has ordered a further review of the hacking.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that a CIA official had told Congress that Russia's goal was to help Trump win the election, not just to create confusion, a finding that not all intelligence agencies are prepared to make. NBC News reported that intelligence officials it didn't identify have concluded Putin was personally involved in decisions on the hacking and the release of purloined material.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the NBC report as "amusing rubbish that has no basis in fact."

Putin said he agreed with Trump's comment during a September presidential debate that it's impossible to know who was behind the hacking attacks. Trump said then that Russia, China, or other people including "somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds" could be responsible.

"Maybe it was someone who was just lying on the couch, or did it in bed, as now it's very easy to show a completely different place as the country of origin of an attack," Putin said. The substance of the information leaked to the public is more important than who carried out the hacking, he said.

On Twitter, Trump reacted to Putin's comment that Democrats are "humiliating themselves" by accusing Russia of tampering in the election, tweeting "So true!" late Friday.

A Section on 12/24/2016