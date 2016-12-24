Home /
Johnny Gibson put on scholarship
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published December 24, 2016 at 6:54 p.m.
The feeling right now of being a scholarship athlete at my dream school is just unreal. 😁— Johnny Gibson (@jlee5614) December 25, 2016
FAYETTEVILLE — It'll be hard for any Christmas gift to top what Johnny Gibson got Saturday.
Arkansas' sophomore right guard tweeted that he'd been put on scholarship, a decision by coach Bret Bielema that will go into effect for the spring semester.
Gibson started the final four games of the regular season. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder appears entrenched in the position entering the Belk Bowl and beyond.
arkateacher54 says... December 24, 2016 at 7:58 p.m.
Good deal.
