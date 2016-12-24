Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, December 25, 2016, 2:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Johnny Gibson put on scholarship

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published December 24, 2016 at 6:54 p.m.

arkansas-sophomore-johnny-gibson-62-blocks-against-florida-during-his-first-career-start-saturday-nov-5

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas sophomore Johnny Gibson (62) blocks against Florida during his first career start Saturday, Nov. 5.


FAYETTEVILLE — It'll be hard for any Christmas gift to top what Johnny Gibson got Saturday.

Arkansas' sophomore right guard tweeted that he'd been put on scholarship, a decision by coach Bret Bielema that will go into effect for the spring semester.

Gibson started the final four games of the regular season. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder appears entrenched in the position entering the Belk Bowl and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Johnny Gibson put on scholarship

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

arkateacher54 says... December 24, 2016 at 7:58 p.m.

Good deal.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online