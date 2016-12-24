1 dead after shooting in downtown Little Rock, police say

One person was fatally shot in downtown Little Rock on Christmas Eve, police said.

According to police dispatch records, officers were called to the 500 block of Sherman Street about 5 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital but died during surgery, police said.

No further information was available as of Saturday night. The death is the city's 41st homicide of the year.

