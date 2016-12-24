Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, December 25, 2016, 2:46 a.m.

1 dead after shooting in downtown Little Rock, police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was originally published December 24, 2016 at 5:21 p.m. Updated December 24, 2016 at 8:21 p.m.

little-rock-police-investigate-a-report-of-a-shooting-on-sherman-street-on-dec-24-2016

PHOTO BY JOHN MORITZ

Little Rock police investigate a report of a shooting on Sherman Street on Dec. 24, 2016.

One person was fatally shot in downtown Little Rock on Christmas Eve, police said.

According to police dispatch records, officers were called to the 500 block of Sherman Street about 5 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital but died during surgery, police said.

No further information was available as of Saturday night. The death is the city's 41st homicide of the year.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

