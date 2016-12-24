Macon's shoe on another foot

"It's just shoes"

After Arkansas' 90-56 victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night, a young fan approached Razorbacks guard Daryl Macon to ask for an autograph.

"He had a small item for me to sign that [the autograph] wasn't going to fit," Macon said. "So I said, 'I've got something for you.' "

Macon, a junior from Little Rock, signed his shoes and gave them to the fan.

"Giving back to the kids is always something I want to do," Macon said. "It's just shoes. I can always get another pair of shoes."

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson wasn't surprised by Macon's gesture.

"It speaks highly of him," Anderson. "He's one of those kids that would give his last nickel to his teammate.

"That's Daryl. That, in a nutshell, is about this team. They're good people."

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 12/24/2016