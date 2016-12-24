Mistrial in corruption case a win, former Los Angeles County sheriff says

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca said he wanted to set the record straight when he withdrew his guilty plea in a federal corruption case earlier this year and chose to go to trial.

Baca wasn’t fully vindicated at trial, but he hailed his mistrial as a victory Thursday after learning that the deadlocked jurors had voted 11-1 to acquit him.

“This is an extraordinary decision that I don’t think too many people thought would happen, but I had faith,” said Baca, who was accused of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. “This is what America really thrives on, is jurors that really care. They’re not caught up in negativity.”

Baca headed the nation’s largest sheriff’s department for more than 15 years before he resigned in 2014 amid allegations that guards at the Men’s Central Jail took bribes, beat inmates and falsified reports to cover up misconduct.

Jurors deliberated about 24 hours over four days before U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson declared they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will attempt to retry Baca, who is 74 and in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He also faces a charge of lying to investigators, which the judge had broken off into a future separate trial. Anderson scheduled a Jan. 10 hearing to discuss Baca’s case.