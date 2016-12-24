New Hampshire arms manufacturer expanding to Arkansas

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire firearms manufacturer that employs 1,400 people is expanding to Arkansas where electric power is less than half the cost.

Sig Sauer facilities director Jeff Chierepko said the company, with U.S. headquarters in Newington, had hoped to expand in New Hampshire, but less expensive power in Arkansas would save the company about $1 million a year.

WMUR-TV reported that Chierepko made the comments during a taping of NH Business with Fred Kocher.

Chierepko said the business has to do what it has to do to remain competitive.

Sig Sauer is also facing a problem finding skilled workers in New Hampshire. Despite a community college training program at its headquarters, the company still has 200 job openings in the state.

Sig Sauer produces small arms, ammunition and related products.