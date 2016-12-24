Old Hokie Allen siding with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bobby Allen will be pulling hard for his son, Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen, and the rest of the Razorbacks in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

That means he'll be pulling against his alma mater.

Allen said he holds great respect for the job first-year Coach Justin Fuente has done at Virginia Tech, which will face the Razorbacks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

"Obviously he's done a phenomenal job," Allen said of Fuente, who coached the Hokies to a 9-4 record and Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title. "You get all the way to the championship game in your conference and you've got a chance to win it, you've got to say hats off to him. He's done a tremendous job."

Fuente, who is from Tulsa, was named ACC coach of the year by conference coaches and the Associated Press.

Allen, a 1983 graduate of Virginia Tech, has made Fayetteville home, where he and his wife, Marcela, have raised their four children: Christian, Brandon, Austin and Daniela.

Allen arrived at Arkansas as part of Houston Nutt's staff in 1998, served two stints as defensive coordinator and held other roles on defense for the next 15 years, then transitioned into director of NFL and high school relations in 2013.

Allen, who grew up in Gaithersburg, Md., still follows the Hokies, who reside in Blacksburg, Va., a four-hour drive from the Allen family home.

"Being your old school, this is exciting," said Allen, who earned three varsity letters with the Hokies, playing quarterback, outside linebacker and kicker. "It's kind of different because this is our first time to play them. This is my first time as a coach or administrator that I've ever had to face them."

Allen signed with Coach Jimmy Sharpe at Virginia Tech and played under Sharpe and Coach Bill Dooley after being named the Washington, D.C. area player of the year as a senior quarterback at Seneca Valley High School.

Virginia Tech, an independent during Allen's career, joined the Big East Conference (1991-2003) and then the ACC (2004) as Frank Beamer turned the Hokies into a national power during a 29-year run that ended in 2015.

Beamer led the Hokies to the BCS title game in 1999, when a team led by quarterback Michael Vick lost 46-29 to Florida State in the Sugar Bowl to cap an 11-1 season.

Virginia Tech is the national leader in consecutive bowl appearances, with the Belk Bowl representing the Hokies' 24th postseason berth in a row.

"Being an alum, I've always kind of watched them every year, just to see how they're doing," Allen said. "It was really exciting when Coach Beamer had that turnaround season years ago and was able to get the program going in the right direction.

"I'm really happy for him and the staffs that he's had for all the success they've had over the years. The reputation that he's built for the program makes any alum proud."

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said there's no extra incentive to beat the Hokies to give Bobby Allen grief.

"We take it easy on Bobby," Bielema said. "He's the elder of our staff, so guys are respectful."

Allen, who has a degree in marketing from Virginia Tech and diploma on display in his office, has talked only minimally about his playing days with family.

"Just growing up, he would show us old game film of him playing at Virginia Tech, and we're like, 'Wow, you were horrible,' " said Austin Allen, getting in a gig in on his dad. "But, no, he was a pretty good player and it's pretty cool getting this opportunity to play them and knowing how much Virginia Tech meant to him when he played there."

Allen's most memorable game as a Hokie came on special teams during a game at West Virginia.

"I had injured my leg, but I was still kicking off," Allen said. "I was trying to kick the ball deep, but I ended up missing it and just squibbing it. We recovered it and we went in and scored a touchdown. Then on the next one, I did the exact same thing and it happened again. I missed it and ended up squibbing it down there and we recovered it.

"And the next one it happened again, three times in a row. Coach Dooley said to me, 'Bobby, I don't know what you're doing, but just keep doing it.'

"I was all mad because obviously you're not trying to do that. As the years have gone on, I've seen some of the old staff and I guess that's one of my memories."

Allen said he keeps in touch with some of his old teammates at Virginia Tech, but he hasn't made plans to meet up with anybody in Charlotte in the days leading up to the Belk Bowl.

Allen's ties to the Hokies' coaching staff include longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster and having coached at Murray State with defensive line coach Charlie Wiles for part of 1996.

Allen's sons Brandon and Austin have started 49 of the 50 games Bret Bielema has coached at Arkansas. And Allen said he's proud of the work Austin has turned in during his first year as the starter.

"I think he's handed himself with a lot of poise at times," Allen said. "Obviously having your first experience in this league, it's always going to be a growing experience.

"But I thought just the way he handled the highs and lows, some of the good games and some of the interceptions, I think he handled that pretty well."

Austin Allen is third in the SEC with 262.7 passing yards per game and with a 146.93 efficiency rating, tied for second with 23 touchdown passes, but also tied for first with 12 interceptions.

Allen led fourth-quarter comebacks for victories against Louisiana Tech and TCU in his first two starts.

"Being able to get a fourth-quarter comeback and an overtime win, that does a lot for the morale of any quarterback, especially in your first year starting," Allen said. "I think that gave him a big boost, no doubt."

