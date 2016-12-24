Police arrest 3 men in Berlin Christmas attack

Tunisia's Interior Ministry says police have arrested the nephew of Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri and two others — and says all three men are suspected of belonging to a terrorist cell and had contacts with Amri.

The ministry says the nephew, 18-year-old Fedi, told police he was in contact with Amri via Telegram's encrypted communications to avoid detection. He told police that Amri had recruited him to jihad and asked him to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State. The nephew recorded such a pledge and sent it to Amri via Telegram.

He told police that Amri, using an alias, had sent his nephew money through the post office to join Amri in Germany to help him and join the Abou Walaa network. Amri told his nephew that he was the "emir" of the network.

The Tunisian prosecutor's office has ordered all three men held in pretrial detention pending further investigation.

