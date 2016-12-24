Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman stopped for driving erratically handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
By The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Ohio — Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.
Elizabeth Louise Floyd, 27, is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.
Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.
They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.
She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance.
