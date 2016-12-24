Home / Latest News /
President-elect says he will dissolve Trump Foundation
By The Associated Press
This article was published December 24, 2016 at 4:21 p.m.
President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.
Trump said in a statement Saturday that his charitable foundation "has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children."
He said that given the conflicts of interest, he will pursue philanthropic efforts in other ways, without elaborating on how he'd do so.
Trump said he's directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution.
The revelation comes a day after Trump lamented the fact that his son Eric would be stepping away from his charitable foundation due to conflicts of interest.
cliffcarson says... December 24, 2016 at 5:55 p.m.
That won't stop the anti-Trump bunch. They will complain when he does good and they will complain and blame him for things even out of his control. They will not be pleased by any good move made by Trump - And he will be blamed for everything that goes sour.
So it is in the world of Politics.
Personally I think Trump will be good for average Americans.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... December 24, 2016 at 7:20 p.m.
Now where will Trump get the charitable donations he needs to pay for life-sized oil paintings of himself?
( permalink | suggest removal )
veggiepup says... December 24, 2016 at 8:49 p.m.
Cliff, Trump had already confessed to self-dealing in his charity's latest filing; he had to confess in the filing or commit perjury.
So his charity would probably be shut down anyway. Self-dealing made it almost certain. But he is spinning it as if he is shutting it down voluntarily, and hoping the NY state will kill his investigation. He could still be fined. A perjury charge is still possible based on his past filings.
You may recall that perjury has been used as a basis for impeachment.
( permalink | suggest removal )
