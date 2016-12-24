Home / Latest News /
In rainy weather, Arkansas woman loses control of car, dies in 2-vehicle crash
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was killed and two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rainy weather Friday morning, state police said.
Margo Lesure, 38, of Malvern was driving a 2002 Honda Civic east on U.S. Highway 270 near Industrial Park Drive in Price when she lost control on a curve, according to a preliminary report. The Civic then crossed the road's centerline and was hit by a 1990 Volvo being driven west by Joe Kilmer, 52, of Hot Springs.
State police said Lesure was pronounced dead at the scene.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Kilmer and a passenger in the Volvo — Dale Kilmer, 50, of Hot Springs — were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
The road was reported to be wet shortly before 7 a.m. when the wreck occurred. According to preliminary state police data, Lesure's death is the 532nd on Arkansas roads this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In rainy weather, Arkansas woman loses control of car, dies in 2-vehicle crash
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.