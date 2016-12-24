In rainy weather, Arkansas woman loses control of car, dies in 2-vehicle crash

An Arkansas woman was killed and two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rainy weather Friday morning, state police said.

Margo Lesure, 38, of Malvern was driving a 2002 Honda Civic east on U.S. Highway 270 near Industrial Park Drive in Price when she lost control on a curve, according to a preliminary report. The Civic then crossed the road's centerline and was hit by a 1990 Volvo being driven west by Joe Kilmer, 52, of Hot Springs.

State police said Lesure was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kilmer and a passenger in the Volvo — Dale Kilmer, 50, of Hot Springs — were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The road was reported to be wet shortly before 7 a.m. when the wreck occurred. According to preliminary state police data, Lesure's death is the 532nd on Arkansas roads this year.