Resident says shot at home by robber

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.
A Garland County resident told authorities that he was shot by one of several people who entered his home Thursday evening in an attempted burglary.
The Garland County sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies were sent around 6:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting on Heavenly Place off Fox Pass Cutoff just north of Hot Springs.
A resident, whose identity was not released, told authorities that several people forced their way into his home and fired a shot at him, causing injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
The victim was assessed at the scene by emergency personnel, and he refused treatment at a hospital.
The shooter and others who entered the resident's home fled the scene, the sheriff's office said. Additional information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Garland County sheriff's office at (501) 622-3674.
