Sheriff: Teen had 'fake heroin' in car

An Arkansas teenager has admitted to authorities that he packaged a "brown substance," intending to sell it as heroin, the Lonoke County sheriff's office said.

A news release said narcotics detectives stopped 18-year-old Logan Harold Dozier on Thursday night on Pickthorne Road in Cabot. In his car, Dozier had baggies of "fake heroin," the sheriff's office said.

He reportedly admitted to the detectives that he'd bagged the fake narcotic and was going to try and sell it as heroin.

The sheriff's office said he also had marijuana paraphernalia.

Dozier of Cabot faces charges of possession with purpose to deliver a counterfeit substance, unlawful use of a communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Metro on 12/24/2016