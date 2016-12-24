Teen shot in NLR dies in LR hospital

North Little Rock police are investigating the Thursday fatal shooting of a teenager.

In a news release, the Police Department said officers were sent to the Eastgate Apartments at 622 E. 19th St. at an unspecified time Thursday. They found Tyrone Barnett, 19, on the ground bleeding. He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death is North Little Rock's 12th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call North Little Rock police at (501) 680-8439.

Metro on 12/24/2016