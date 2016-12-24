W. Virginia starts out slow, routs N. Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins wanted to see some improvement from his team after a sloppy performance against Radford.

He had to wait a while.

Tarik Phillip scored 16 points and the 11th-ranked Mountaineers pulled away from Northern Kentucky for a 92-61 victory on Friday.

West Virginia shot 52 percent from the field, overcoming a slow start on the way to its seventh consecutive victory. Teyvon Myers had 13 points, Esa Ahmad scored 12 and Jevon Carter finished with 11.

The Mountaineers (11-1) got outscored in the second half of an 84-57 victory against the Highlanders on Tuesday. Then Northern Kentucky jumped to a 12-4 lead early in the first half against Huggins’ team.

But West Virginia rallied to a 36-29 lead at the break and then opened the second half with a 12-2 run. The Norse (9-4) never recovered.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 90,

FLORIDA A&M 37

MADISON, Wis. — Reserve D’Mitrik Trice scored 14 points and Vitto Brown added 11 and eight rebounds as No. 14 Wisconsin breezed past Florida A&M.

The game came after an eight-day layoff for the Badgers (11-2) as they finished final exams. But they showed few signs of rust.

They led Florida A&M (2-11) by 10 points five minutes into the game, pushed the lead to 20 with less than four minutes to go in the half and had it up to 38 midway through the second half before Coach Greg Gard pulled all of his starters.

Bronson Koenig, who added eight points, played 22 minutes, the most of any starter.

SEC

Auburn prevails

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jared Harper scored 22 points, including a key layup in overtime and Auburn won its fourth consecutive game, 70-67 over Connecticut on Friday afternoon.

Connecticut native Mustapha Heron added 15 points and Danjel Purifoy added a career-high 15 rebounds for the Tigers, who are 10-2 for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Rodney Purvis scored 20 points to lead UConn (5-6). Kentan Facey added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies.

Auburn seemed to have the game under control until T.J. Dunans was called for an intentional foul for dragging down a driving Purvis with 1:20 left and the Tiger’s up 60-54. Purvis hit the free throws and a jumper by Facey cut the lead to 60-58.

Amida Brimah tied the game with a short baseline jumper on the Huskies next possession and Harper missed a long three-pointer, sending the game into extra time.

Purifoy hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 67 in the extra frame and Harper’s layup high off the glass with 22 seconds left in overtime gave Auburn a 69-67 lead.

UConn’s Vance Jackson missed a three-pointer on the other end and Heron hit a free throw for the game’s final point.

P u r v i s m i ss e d two three-pointers on UConn’s final possession including a shot from the right baseline at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

OAKLAND 86, GEORGIA 79

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Martez Walker scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, leading Oakland to a victory over Georgia.

Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 12 points and five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-3), who snapped a twogame losing streak. It was Oakland’s first victory over Georgia (8-4) in program history.

J.J. Frazier had 22 points, Juwan Parker scored 15 and Derek Ogbeide finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who had their threegame victory streak snapped.

Oakland trailed 45-38 at the half, but surged to a 61-51 advantage with 14 minutes left and never trailed again.

SUN BELT MEN

MINNESOTA 82,

ARKANSAS STATE 75

Minnesota built a 40-26 halftime lead, withstood a challenge from Arkansas State and pulled away for a victory in its final nonconference game of the year at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Trailing 69-56 with 6:04 to play, the Red Wolves (9-4) went on an 8-0 run to close to 69-64. Devin Carter, who led the Red Wolves with 23 points despite shooting 6 of 20 from the floor, made two free throws with 5:41 left to make it 69-58. Salif Boudie had a tip-in to close it 69-60 with 4:49 to play. Carter added a three-pointer with 4:45 left to make it 69-63. Deven Simms made one of two free throws with 4:21 left to get it down to 69-64 before Dupree McBrayer, who led the Golden Gophers (12-1) with 19 points, made two free throws to make it 71-64.

A tip-in by Boudie made it 71-66 before Akeem Springs’ three-pointer made it 74-66 Minnesota with 3:00 left. Amir Coffey had a layup with 2:02 left to make it 76-66, and Eric Curry’s layup with 1:29 left pushed the lead to 78-66. Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and had a team-high 8 rebounds. Nate Mason had 12 points and seven assists. Springs came off the bench to finish with 14 points, while making 3 of 4 three-pointers and 5 of 8 free throws. Simms came off the bench to finish with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Red Wolves. Rashad Lindsey had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Sports on 12/24/2016