Week 16 capsules

All times Central

Jets at Patriots

Noon, CBS

LINE — Patriots by 16½

SERIES — Patriots lead 60-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 22-17, Nov. 27, 2016

JETS TO WATCH WR Brandon Marshall has 182 receiving yards and 3 TD catches in past 2 games against the Patriots. … DE Leonard Williams leads the team with 7 sacks.

PATRIOTS TO WATCH QB Tom Brady has 23 passing TDs and 4 INTs for a 96.1 passer rating in past 12 games against the Jets. … DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) has 3 games with 2 or more sacks this season, tied for second most in NFL.

FANTASY TIP Despite Marshall’s impressive recent numbers against the Patriots, he has to sit because of his lack of chemistry with QB Bryce Petty. In Petty’s 3 starts, Marshall has 8 catches for 64 yards.

INJURY REPORT OUT Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DT Steve McLendon; Patriots WR Danny Amendola. DOUBTFUL Jets RB Matt Forte. QUESTIONABLE Jets WR Brandon Marshall, RB Khiry Robinson, DE Muhammad Wilkerson; Patriots LB Donta Hightower, TE Martellus Bennett, QB Tom Brady, S Jordan Richards, WR Matthew Slater.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(12) 111.7 RUSH 117.0 (7)

(25) 224.0 PASS 272.9 (4)

(21) 335.7 YARDS 389.9 (4)

(30) 17.3 POINTS 26.1 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(14) 99.9 RUSH 87.9 (4)

(21) 251.8 PASS 248.1 (17)

(17) 351.7 YARDS 336.0 (10)

(26) 25.6 POINTS 16.6 (1)

Vikings at Packers

Noon, Fox

LINE — Packers by 6½

SERIES — Packers lead 59-51-1; Vikings beat Packers 17-14, Sept. 18, 2016

VIKINGS TO WATCH QB Sam Bradford has 10 TDs, 4 INTs and a 94.5 passer rating in past 8 road games. … WR Stefon Diggs had 9 catches for 182 yards and 1 TD in Week 2 victory against the Packers.

PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers has 22 TD passes and 6 games with a 100-plus passer rating since Week 7. … WR Jordy Nelson leads NFL in TD catches

(12), red-zone TD catches (10) and redzone receptions (17).

FANTASY TIP RB Ty Montgomery’s 162 yards rushing last week were the most by a Packer since Samkon Gado ran for 171 against the Lions on Dec. 11, 2005. The Vikings’ defense is still tough, but it ranks 18th against the rush. Ride Montgomery. INJURY REPORT OUT Vikings G Brandon Fusco, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Zach Line; Packers LB Jayrone Elliott, RB James Starks. QUESTIONABLE Vikings WR Stefon Diggs, S Harrison Smith; Packers WR Randall Cobb, LB Nick Perry, CB Damarious Randall, C Joseph Trotter.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(32) 70.6 RUSH 107.7 (15)

(21) 230.9 PASS 256.9 (10)

(31) 301.5 YARDS 364.6 (10)

(25) 18.9 POINTS 25.9 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(18) 106.3 RUSH 96.1 (10)

(3) 205.6 PASS 258.8 (24)

(3) 311.9 YARDS 354.9 (19)

(6) 18.5 POINTS 24.2 (22)

Cardinals at Seahawks

3:25 p.m., Fox

LINE — Seahawks by 7½

SERIES — Series tied 17-17-1; Seahawks and Cardinals tied 6-6, Oct. 23, 2016

CARDINALS TO WATCH QB Carson Palmer needs one 300-yard passing game to have most (23) ever for the Cardinals. … WR Larry Fitzgerald leads the league with 98 receptions.

SEAHAWKS TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson needs 15 attempts and 25 completions to set single-season career highs in each category. … LB Bobby Wagner leads the NFL with 145 tackles and needs 9 tackles to set a franchise single-season record.

FANTASY TIP Cardinals WR J.J. Nelson has 4 TDs in his past 3 games. Even against a stout Seahawks’ defense, he’s a sleeper.

INJURY REPORT OUT Cardinals CB Marcus Cooper, T DeMarcus Humphries; Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise. QUESTIONABLE Cardinals CB Brandon Williams, WR John Brown.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(14) 111.0 RUSH 101.9 (20)

(9) 257.1 PASS 251.6 (13)

(9) 368.1 YARDS 353.5 (14)

(12) 24.3 POINTS 21.3 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(12) 99.1 RUSH 95.1 (8)

(5) 212.9 PASS 224.6 (7)

(4) 312.0 YARDS 319.7 (6)

(19) 23.2 POINTS 16.8 (2)

Bengals at Texans

7:25 p.m., NFL Network

LINE — Pick ’em

SERIES — Texans lead 6-4; Texans beat Bengals 10-6, Nov. 16, 2015

BENGALS TO WATCH RB Jeremy Hill has a rushing TD in 3 consecutive games.. … WR Brandon LaFell has at least 90 yards receiving in 2 of his past 3 games. TEXANS TO WATCH QB Tom Savage threw for 260 yards last week after taking over for Brock Osweiler in second quarter. … DE Jadeveon Clowney is tied for fourth in the NFL with 15 tackles for losses and has a career-best 5 sacks. FANTASY TIP Texans TE Ryan Griffin had a career-high 85 yards receiving last week. He showed a nice chemistry with Savage and is not a bad play.

INJURY REPORT OUT Bengals G Clint Boling, LB Vontaze Burfict, TE Tyler Eifert, TE Tyler Kroft. QUESTIONABLE Bengals WR A.J. Green, RB Jeremy Hill, DE Michael Johnson; Texans RB Lamar Miller, CB Johnathan Joseph.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(11) 111.9 RUSH 122.7 (5)

(15) 248.6 PASS 198.4 (30)

(12) 360.5 YARDS 321.1 (26)

(23) 20.6 POINTS 17.9 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(26) 117.5 RUSH 103.0 (16)

(13) 241.6 PASS 203.5 (2)

(21) 359.1 YARDS 306.5 (1)

(11) 20.9 POINTS 21.0 (12)

Falcons at Panthers

Noon

LINE — Falcons by 3

SERIES — Falcons lead 26-17; Falcons beat Panthers 48-33, Oct. 2, 2016

FALCONS TO WATCH QB Matt Ryan threw for 503 yards and 4 TDs in last meeting vs. the Panthers. … RB Devonta Freeman needs 70 yards rushing to eclipse 1,000 for the season, and he had 139 yards and 3 TDs rushing last week vs. the 49ers. PANTHERS TO WATCH QB Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes vs. the Redskins last week after completing less than 50 percent of his passes in previous 4 games. … Greg Olsen needs 8 yards receiving to become first TE with 3 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

FANTASY TIP Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has 4 TDs rushing in past 4 home games. Play him against a Falcons’ defense ranked 26th in points allowed per game. INJURY REPORT OUT Falcons DT De’Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper; Panthers DE Ryan Delaire.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(8) 116.7 RUSH 111.9 (10)

(3) 296.1 PASS 235.4 (19)

(2) 412.9 YARDS 347.3 (17)

(1) 33.5 POINTS 24.1 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(15) 101.5 RUSH 85.8 (3)

(30) 267.4 PASS 274.8 (32)

(25) 368.9 YARDS 360.6 (22)

(26) 25.6 POINTS 25.1 (25)

Titans at Jaguars

Noon

LINE — Titans by 4½

SERIES — Titans lead 25-19; Titans beat Jaguars 36-22, Oct. 27, 2016

TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota has a passer rating of 107.2 over his past 11 weeks.

JAGUARS TO WATCH Interim coach Doug Marrone is in charge for final 2 games after Gus Bradley was fired. Marrone went 15-17 in 2 seasons (2013-14) as Buffalo’s head coach.

FANTASY TIP Titans RB Derrick Henry has gained 160 rushing yards on 29 carries and scored 3 TDs in his past 3 games. Despite playing second fiddle to RB DeMarco Murray, he is worth using in the Titans’ run-heavy offense.

INJURY REPORT OUT Titans CB Jason McCourty; Jaguars WR Arrelious Benn, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, LB Sean Porter, RB Denard Robinson, WR Neal Sterling. QUESTIONABLE Titans LB Sean Spence.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(3) 144.7 RUSH 97.5 (24)

(23) 228.8 PASS 222.1 (26)

(8) 373.5 YARDS 319.6 (28)

(12) 24.3 POINTS 18.6 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(7) 91.7 RUSH 110.8 (21)

(29) 266.6 PASS 210.6 (4)

(20) 358.8 YARDS 321.4 (7)

(18) 23.1 POINTS 25.6 (28)

Dolphins at Bills

Noon

LINE — Bills by 4½

SERIES — Dolphins lead 59-45-1; Dolphins beat Bills 28-25, Oct. 23, 2016 DOLPHINS TO WATCH QB Matt Moore had career-best 4 TDs passing in going 12 of 18 for 236 yards and 1 INT last week. BILLS TO WATCH QB Tyrod Taylor is 14-4 when throwing 29 or fewer passes, but he is 1-9 when throwing 30 or more.

FANTASY TIP Bills TE Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) has caught a TD pass in each of the past 2 games while gaining 124 combined yards. He is a sleeper at the position against a Dolphins’ defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to TEs this season.

INJURY REPORT OUT Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill; Bills LB Lerentee McCray. DOUBTFUL Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins, CB Byron Maxwell; Bills T Cordy Glenn. QUESTIONABLE Dolphins S Isa Abdul-Quddus, LB Kiko Alonso, T Jermon Bushrod, CB Bobby McCain, DE Mario Williams; Bills LB Preston Brown, TE Charles Clay, RB Jerome Felton, G John Miller, WR Sammy Watkins, DT Kyle Williams, DT Jerel Worthy.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. BILLS (RK)

(16) 106.3 RUSH 163.6 (1)

(27) 218.7 PASS 182.6 (31)

(25) 325.0 YARDS 346.2 (19)

(17) 22.5 POINTS 25.6 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(30) 132.5 RUSH 124.4 (27)

(11) 234.4 PASS 224.8 (8)

(24) 366.9 YARDS 349.2 (16)

(14) 22.4 POINTS 22.4 (14)

Chargers at Browns

Noon

LINE — Chargers by 4½

SERIES — Chargers lead 15-8-1; Chargers beat Browns 30-27, Oct. 4, 2015 CHARGERS TO WATCH QB Philip Rivers has a perfect passer rating (158.3) on opening drives this season, completing 37 of 44 passes for 532 yards with 5 TDs and no INTs. … Rookie DE Joey Bosa leads the team with 7½ sacks.

BROWNS TO WATCH WR Terrelle Pryor, the team’s leading receiver, will try to play with a torn ligament in his right middle finger. … Rookie DE Emmanuel Ogbah has a team-high 5½ sacks.

FANTASY TIP Chargers WR Travis Benjamin spent 4 seasons (2012-15) with the Browns, and he finally appears to be healthy after playing hurt for 4 consecutive games. He had 2 catches for 56 yards and 1 TD last week, and he’ll look to punish his former team.

INJURY REPORT OUT Chargers RB Melvin Gordon. DOUBTFUL Chargers CB Craig Mager. QUESTIONABLE Chargers T King Dunlap, G Orlando Franklin, WR Jeremy Butler; Browns LB Dominique Alexander, TE Randall Telfer.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(26) 96.2 RUSH 96.9 (25)

(8) 257.6 PASS 209.4 (28)

(13) 353.8 YARDS 306.3 (30)

(4) 26.1 POINTS 15.7 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(9) 95.7 RUSH 155.7 (31)

(22) 257.0 PASS 245.1 (15)

(18) 352.7 YARDS 400.8 (31)

(29) 26.1 POINTS 29.1 (31)

Redskins at Bears

Noon

LINE — Redskins by 3

SERIES — Redskins lead 25-23-1; Redskins beat Bears 24-21, Dec. 13, 2015 REDSKINS TO WATCH QB Kirk Cousins has a franchise-best 4,360 passing yards, but he committed 2 turnovers Monday night. … LB Ryan Kerrigan is third in the NFC with 11 sacks.

BEARS TO WATCH QB Matt Barkley threw for a career-high 362 yards but also committed 4 turnovers last week against the Packers. … WR Alshon Jeffery had 89 yards and 1 TD in return from suspension. FANTASY TIP The Bears’ pass defense is ranked sixth, and Cousins has been struggling lately for the Redskins. RB Rob Kelley is a much better option against the Bears’ 23rd-ranked rushing defense than any receivers.

INJURY REPORT OUT Redskins S Su’a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar; Bears DT Eddie Goldman, G Eric Kush. QUESTIONABLE Redskins DE Chris Baker, LB William Compton, LB Terence Garvin, LB Ryan Kerrigan, LB Martrell Spaight (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks); Bears CB Bryce Callahan, RB Ka’Deem Carey, QB David Fales, CB Cre’von LeBlanc, DE Cornelius Washington, LB Willie Young. OUT Redskins TE Jordan Reed,

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. BEARS (RK)

(18) 103.6 RUSH 100.9 (22)

(2) 303.0 PASS 250.8 (14)

(3) 406.6 YARDS 351.7 (15)

(10) 24.6 POINTS 17.7 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(22) 115.4 RUSH 115.6 (23)

(26) 260.1 PASS 219.9 (6)

(29) 375.5 YARDS 335.5 (9)

(24) 24.5 POINTS 22.9 (16)

Colts at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Raiders by 3½

SERIES — Raiders lead 8-7; Colts beat Raiders 21-17, Sept. 8, 2013

COLTS TO WATCH RB Frank Gore needs 109 yards to become the first Colts runner to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Joseph Addai in 2007. … WR T.Y. Hilton has 81 catches, 1 shy of his career high set in 2013 and 2014. … S Mike Adams leads the team with 53 solo tackles.

RAIDERS TO WATCH WR Amari Cooper was targeted just 3 times last week and is averaging 41.8 yards receiving per game over past 6, down from 98.4 in his first 8 games. … LB Bruce Irvin has 5 sacks over his past 5 games. … S Reggie Nelson had his fourth INT last week and leads all active players with 34 since 2007.

FANTASY TIP Avoid the Colts’ TE situation. Erik Swoope caught his first career TD last week, and there’s no telling who among Swoope, Jack Doyle and Dwayne Allen will get the most targets.

INJURY REPORT OUT Colts LB Chris Carter; Raiders S Karl Joseph, DT Stacy Mc-Gee, LB Shilique Calhoun. QUESTIONABLE Colts CB Rashaan Melvin, T Joseph Reitz; Raiders WR Amari Cooper, WR Michael Crabtree, G Kelechi Osemele, LB Perry Riley, LB Malcolm Smith.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(19) 102.3 RUSH 118.2 (6)

(7) 258.9 PASS 259.6 (6)

(11) 361.2 YARDS 377.8 (6)

(8) 25.9 POINTS 26.9 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(20) 109.6 RUSH 116.9 (25)

(27) 261.4 PASS 259.0 (25)

(27) 371.0 YARDS 375.9 (30)

(22) 24.2 POINTS 24.0 (21)

49ers at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Rams by 4½

SERIES — 49ers lead 67-64-3; 49ers beat Rams 28-0, Sept. 12, 2016

49ERS TO WATCH One more defeat would be first-year Coach Chip Kelly’s 14th, matching a single-season franchise record. … QB Colin Kaepernick rushed 3 times for only 21 yards last week, his second-lowest rushing total of the season. … Despite missing 3 games with an injury, S Jimmie Ward is 1 away from the team lead in passes defended with 12. RAMS TO WATCH QB Jared Goff has been sacked 15 times in 5 starts. … LB Alec Ogletree has 124 tackles, 10 passes defended and 2 INTs this season. … DT Aaron Donald has just 15 tackles and 2 sacks in his past 6 games.

FANTASY TIP After 14 games of miserable production, this is Rams RB Todd Gurley’s chance to shine. Despite only 3.2 yards per carry and 5 rushing TDs, he faces the worst scoring defense and defense against the run. He has to get 1 more shot.

INJURY REPORT DOUBTFUL 49ers CB Dontae Johnson, T Joe Staley; Rams CB Lamarcus Joyner, S Maurice Alexander, WR Michael Thomas. QUESTIONABLE 49ers C Marcus Martin, DT Glenn Dorsey; Rams WR Bradley Marquez.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(4) 134.8 RUSH 78.6 (31)

(32) 176.2 PASS 200.1 (29)

(29) 311.0 YARDS 278.7 (32)

(25) 18.9 POINTS 14.1 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(32) 176.3 RUSH 107.6 (19)

(18) 248.6 PASS 229.9 (9)

(32) 424.9 YARDS 337.5 (11)

(32) 31.0 POINTS 23.4 (20)

Buccaneers at Saints

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Saints by 3

SERIES — Saints lead 30-19; Buccaneers beat Saints 16-11, Dec. 11, 2016 BUCCANEERS TO WATCH WR Mike Evans’ 10 TDs receiving is tied for second in the NFC, and his 84 receptions rank third in the NFC. … Cameron Brate’s 7 TD catches is tied for the NFL lead among TEs. … LB Kwon Alexander had 21 tackles last week, the most by a player in any game this season.

SAINTS TO WATCH QB Drew Brees leads the NFL with 4,559 yards passing and 34 TD passes. … WR Brandin Cooks has 11 TD catches in his past 11 at home, and he had a career-high 186 yards receiving last week. … Rookie S Von Bell has 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defended in his past 2 games.

FANTASY TIP Buccaneers RB Doug Martin has a TD in his past two games vs. the Saints. Expect at least 1 more in what should be a high-scoring game. INJURY REPORT OUT Buccaneers T Gosder Cherilus, T Demar Dotson, DE William Gholston; Saints CB Delvin Breaux. QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy; Saints LB Dannell Ellerbe, RB John Kuhn, LB Craig Robertson, C Max Unger.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(21) 101.1 RUSH 106.2 (17)

(16) 248.4 PASS 317.1 (1)

(16) 349.5 YARDS 423.3 (1)

(18) 22.4 POINTS 29.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(24) 116.0 RUSH 99.6 (13)

(20) 250.8 PASS 271.2 (31)

(23) 366.8 YARDS 370.8 (26) (17( 23.0 POINTS 28.0 (30)