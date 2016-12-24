FOOTBALL

Bowles in hospital

New York Jets Coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an “undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for today’s game at New England In a statement posted Friday on the team’s website, the Jets said Bowles is in stable condition, but it is uncertain if he will eventually join the team in time for the game. If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in against the Patriots. Bowles, 53, is in his second season as coach of the Jets. After a 10-6 season last year, New York has struggled to a 4-10 mark, prompting questions about Bowles’ future as coach.

Mixon apologizes

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon made a tearful public apology Friday, more than two years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face. As Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops looked on, Mixon spoke at a news conference Friday afternoon, more than two years after he assaulted Amelia Molitor and broke her jaw and cheekbone. Mixon said he wanted to address the issue earlier, but his legal team advised him not to. “I’m here to apologize to Miss Molitor,” he said. “I apologize to Coach Stoops, I apologize to President (David) Boren, the AD (Athletic Director Joe Castiglione), my teammates. And most of all, my family. I let a lot of people down.” Mixon was suspended for a year after the incident. Though Molitor shoved and slapped him first, Mixon said hitting a woman is unacceptable, even if provoked. “Honestly, it really don’t matter what she did that night,” he said during the 26-minute session. “It’s all on me the reason why I’m in this position right now. I take full responsibility of what happened that night. It’s never OK to hit a woman. Never. I will preach that to anybody. It’s never OK. Hopefully, people around the world will learn from my mistake, and I’m willing to teach.”

NBA

Players approve CBA

The votes are in, and labor peace in the NBA is virtually assured for several years. The National Basketball Players Association has completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. All that’s left to do now is for the sides to sign the deal, which will happen once the writing of the actual document is completed. Members of the NBA’s Board of Governors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the CBA, and players got their vote done subsequently. The approvals were announced in a simple, short statement Friday night, essentially ending a process that was blissful compared to the rancor-filled mess that surrounded the last round of labor negotiations — ones where a lockout wound up threatening an entire season — five years ago. The seven-year deal will go into effect July 1. Either side may opt out after six years.

SOCCER

FIFA: 16x3 best way

FIFA’s in-house research concludes the best and most profitable World Cup expansion is a 48-team tournament of 16 three-team groups. A 64-page document seen by The Associated Press accepts that the existing 32-nation format produces the highest quality soccer. But with FIFA President Gianni Infantino committed to letting more member countries play, the “16x3” format announced this month rates highest of five options for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA concludes 16x3 “would appear to offer the most tangible and intangible value.” FIFA suggests the preferred format of 80 matches, each in an exclusive time slot over 32 days, would earn around 20 percent more income from broadcasters, sponsors and ticket sales. Still, FIFA cautions that a Jan. 10 vote by its ruling Council “should not be a financial decision.”

Oscar moves to China

Brazil playmaker Oscar will become the latest high-profile player to move to the Chinese Super League. Chelsea said it has reached a lucrative agreement with Shanghai SIPG over the transfer of Oscar, with the move to be completed at the beginning of January. No fee was disclosed in the announcement Friday, but British media reported Oscar, 25, will move for 60 million pounds ($73.5 million) in the latest show of financial strength by a Chinese club. Oscar joined Chelsea from Brazilian club Internacional in 2012. He was a key member of Jose Mourinho’s team that won the Premier League in 2015 but has been out of favor under new Coach Antonio Conte this season. Shanghai is managed by former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas.

OLYMPICS

More Russian doping

The IOC said it has opened disciplinary cases against 28 Russian athletes whose urine samples were likely tampered with at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The new wave of Olympic doping cases is based on evidence provided this month by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren. He detailed vast state-backed cheating in Russian sport that included swapping athletes’ tainted samples for clean urine through the testing laboratory at Sochi. The IOC said the 28 new cases are not positive doping tests, however “the manipulation of the samples themselves could lead to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and sanctions.” The IOC cites legal reasons for not identifying the athletes. On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union said it provisionally suspended two Russians whose cases from Sochi were opened by the IOC.

TRACK AND FIELD

Running legend dies

Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend who inspired worldclass athletes like Haile Gebreselassie, has died in Canada at age 72, his family and Ethiopian Athletics Federation officials told The Associated Press on Friday. The athlete known widely by the nickname “Miruts the Shifter” won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics at age 40 and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games. Miruts’ son, Biniam Miruts, said his father had been suffering from respiratory problems. Miruts Yifter was the subject of much criticism during Ethiopia’s former military regime, especially for not winning gold medals at the Munich Games, and he was thrown into jail upon his return home. He was soon released but left Ethiopia in 2000 for Canada. Family members said he was never accorded the dignity and privileges he deserved in Ethiopia, and they called on all Ethiopians to give him a heroic welcome when his body arrives for burial in Addis Ababa next week. Miruts has seven children, most of whom live outside Ethiopia.

TENNIS

Kvitova leaves hospital, moves fingers on injured hand

PRAGUE — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was released from hospital on Friday, three days after her playing hand was injured when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home in Prostejov.

With a big bandage covering her left hand and forearm, Kvitova said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her in a specialized clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou on Tuesday that her recovery is “looking good and without complications.”

“I feel better day by day,” she told reporters in Prague.

“Yesterday morning during a session (with) the doctor, I was able to move the fingers on my left hand, which I think … was the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for.”

Kvitova thanked other players, fans, her family, team and doctors for messages of support she had received.

“I never received so many (supportive) messages in my life at a moment,” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

Martina Navratilova was among those who wished Kvitova “a speedy recovery.”

“We can’t wait to see you back on court again,” the tennis great tweeted.

Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

Doctors estimate it will take her about six months to return to tennis.

Kvitova vowed to come back, sooner or later.

“I don’t care about how much time it takes, three months, six months or a year,” she said. “But that’s for sure I want to return one day and I’ll do all I can to make that happen. I had no doubt about my return to the tennis circuit for a second.”

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2011, but finished the 2016 season as No. 11.

Kvitova didn’t take questions but said she didn’t want to look back and talk about Tuesday’s incident. Her attacker is still at large.