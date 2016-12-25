2 killed, 3 injured in 2 wrecks in state
A Malvern woman was killed and two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rainy weather Friday morning, Arkansas State Police reported.
Margo Lesure, 38, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic east on U.S. 270 near Industrial Park Drive in Garland County when she lost control on a curve, according to a preliminary report. The Civic then crossed the road's centerline and was hit by a 1990 Volvo being driven west by Joe Kilmer, 52, of Hot Springs.
State police said Lesure was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kilmer and a passenger in the Volvo -- Dale Kilmer, 50, of Hot Springs -- were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.
The road was reported to be wet shortly before 7 a.m. when the wreck occurred.
Later Friday, a 44-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash, state police said.
Jennie Lewis of Bella Vista was driving on U.S. 62 about 10:45 p.m. in a Hyundai Elantra when she turned in front of a Volvo semitruck, according to a preliminary report.
State police said a passenger in the Elantra, Alfonso Gonzales, 42, of Rogers, was injured in the wreck and taken to a hospital.
Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear, but the roads were wet.
