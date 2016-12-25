2016 Fall High School Sports Awards: Football

Class 7A career touchdown leader quarterback Taylor Powell of Fayetteville headlines the list of honorees on the 2016 All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football team.

Powell, who led Fayetteville to the Class 7A state championship for the second consecutive year, was named the Player of the Year for the Division I team.

The All-NWADG teams are broken down in two divisions. The Division I team consists of players in Class 5A-7A, and the Division II team honors players in Class 2A-4A.

Prairie Grove senior Isaac Disney leads the Division II team as the Player of the Year. Disney led the Tigers to the Class 4A semifinals where he scored touchdowns as a receiver, defensive back and punt returner this season.

The complete list of selections can also be seen in the Sunday edition of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Division I

Player of the Year - Taylor Powell, Fayetteville

Offensive Player of the Year - Noah Dotson, Alma

Defensive Player of the Year - Oliver Nasilai, Springdale Har-Ber

Newcomer of the Year - Will Jarrett, Bentonville West

Coach of the Year - Bill Blankenship, Fayetteville

OFFENSE

Canaan Ross, Bentonville High, QB

Jacob Clark, Bentonville High, RB

Terrance Rock, Fayetteville, RB

Brayden Johnson, Alma, WR

Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville High, WR

Barrett Banister, Fayetteville, WR

Kyler Williams, Springdale High, WR

Jack Short, Bentonville High, OL

Damon Nelson, Springdale Har-Ber, OL

Ty Clary, Fayetteville, OL

Hayden Brown, Fort Smith Northside, OL

Kyle Guthrie, Springdale Har-Ber, OL

Hayden Moehring, Bentonville High, K

DEFENSE

Alejandro Ramirez, Springdale Har-Ber, DL

Akial Byars, Fayetteville, DL

Isaiah Nichols, Springdale High, DL

Riley Bean, Springdale Har-Ber, DL

Robert Wilkerson, Fort Smith Northside, LB

Danny Douglas, Springdale Har-Ber, LB

Tyler Alexander, Alma, LB

Blaze Brothers, Springdale Har-Ber, DB

Trey Coulter, Fayetteville, DB

Daniel McCormick, Harrison, DB

Andrew Ellis, Fayetteville, DB

Tre Norwood, Fort Smith Northside, DB

Jose Chuy Parga, Fort Smith Northside, P

Division II

Player of the Year - Isaac Disney, Prairie Grove

Offensive Player of the Year - Jackson Rowland, Charleston

Defensive Player of the Year - Robby Pickthall, Pea Ridge

Newcomer of the Year - Jaret Russ, Shiloh Christian

Coach of the Year - Chad Harbison, Elkins

OFFENSE

Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston, WR

Hayden Holtgrewe, Pea Ridge, WR

Paycen Dennis, Greenland, WR

Denton Foster, Elkins, OL

Hunter Jackson, Ozark, OL

Cameron Ford, Shiloh Christian, OL

Ryan Keener, Charleston, OL

Beau German, Pea Ridge, OL

Connor Reece, Shiloh Christian, QB

Colten Vaught, Elkins, RB

Drew Winn, Pea Ridge, RB

Chris Childress, Gravette, K

DEFENSE

Seth Trammell, Pea Ridge, DL

Bailey Soule’, Gravette, DL

LJack Stone, Prairie Grove, DL

Treverton Bryant, Paris, DL

Reed Orr, Prairie Grove, LB

Broc Berus, Shiloh Christian, LB

Garrett Loughridge, Charleston, LB

Zeke Laird, Prairie Grove, LB

Daniel Richard, Ozark, DB

Hunter Davenport, Lamar, DB

Anthony Johnson, Prairie Grove, DB

Kilby Roberts, Gravette, P

