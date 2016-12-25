On Christmas Eve, 500 meal boxes gone in hour in 1 Arkansas city

BENTONVILLE -- Guy Wilkerson was 27 when he first delivered 15 baskets of food to needy families around Bentonville.

That was in 1955.

Wilkerson passed away in 2013, but the Bentonville Kiwanis Club's annual Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway remains, and on Saturday, 75 volunteers lined Southwest A Street to help their less fortunate neighbors during the holidays.

"We're trying to make sure every family has a good Christmas meal," said Bobby Smittle, Bentonville Kiwanis Club president. "This year we encouraged people who knew someone in need to ask for a box and take it to them."

The club gave out 500 boxes of food, each filled with a turkey, a loaf of bread, dessert and canned food, Smittle said. By 8:30 a.m., dozens of cars formed a line down A Street toward the square. Roughly an hour later, every box of food was gone.

Smittle said the club has given out more boxes of food in the past, but this year it decided to stick to 500 in order to put more food in each box.

"This is the first year we're going to have to tell people we're out of food, and I'm very brokenhearted about it," Smittle said.

Volunteers from the Key Clubs at Bentonville High School and West High School helped move traffic along while singing Christmas hymns. Some recipients showed their appreciation with hugs; others thanked volunteers through tears.

Smittle, who has been volunteering with the annual food drive since he was in high school, said it's always a special experience.

"You come and work for two or three hours and go home feeling like you really helped someone," he said.

In Arkansas, hunger is a major issue. The state ranks first in severe hunger and overall hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, more than 121,000 people in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties are food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

The holidays exacerbate the problem. Nearly 40 percent of the clients served by the Food Bank are younger than 18. Many children rely on their schools for meals, but with weekslong closings during winter breaks, access to food diminishes.

As demand increases around this time of year, food banks in the state often run short on food and donations.

The Bentonville Kiwanis Club helps bridge that gap in Northwest Arkansas. The club starts preparing in October for its annual food drive, said Bob Sligar, chairman.

"Today's turnout is better than I've ever seen it," he said.

Andrew Rafferty and his family participated in the food drive for the first time Saturday. Rafferty, a sophomore at Bentonville High School, said he wanted to give back to his community and plans to return next year.

"It's something you have to experience for yourself," Rafferty said.

Information for this article was contributed by Chelsea Boozer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

