6 weeks of pals' goading led to 50 years of romance for Arkansas couple

Bob Blair's father was impressed with Sharon Welch's resume. Bob thought she was pretty. But it was his buddies who pushed for Bob and Sharon to get together.

Sharon had just graduated from Valley View High School in Jonesboro in 1966, and she sent a resume to Coulson Oil Co. in hopes of finding a job. Bob's dad was a traffic and purchasing agent for Coulson.

"He had come back into the lab one day and handed her application over to me -- it said high school graduate, types so many words, that kind of thing -- and [he] said, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Whatever you want,'" says Bob, who was working in the lab at Coulson while going to Arkansas State College (now Arkansas State University) when Sharon was hired as assistant to the traffic clerk.

It was that nonchalant attitude that irked his buddies.

"I didn't show any initial interest in Sharon. They just wouldn't leave me alone, and I finally just said, 'OK. I'll ask her out for a date,'" says Bob, whose focus had simply been on school.

He worked in the lab, and she worked in the office, so their paths hadn't crossed often during the six weeks she had been working at Coulson by the time he stopped by her desk and asked her out.

Sharon thought he was dreamy and was happy to go out with him, but she wasn't looking for a serious boyfriend.

"My mother had always told me to play the field, so I had dated a lot of guys in high school. I wasn't looking for a 'Mrs.' degree," she says. She was working days and taking night classes on a scholarship at then-ASC.

Their first date happened on the tennis court, Bob having ascertained from a brief conversation with her that she liked to play.

"I had had like a week of tennis in our physical education classes," she says. Afterward, Bob told her he had a great time watching her chase balls. "He was a pretty good player, and I couldn't even get the ball back across the court."

Their second date was to a movie. She learned from a conversation he had with a friend, in line behind them at the theater, that he was president of the Sigma Pi fraternity on campus.

"I was really impressed," she says.

Their third date was dinner at Jonesboro Country Club, lavish beyond what she was used to growing up on a farm in Valley View. That night, he asked her to wear his drop pendant.

"I said I would think about it. And I think that's when he got hooked," she laughs.

She had been dating someone else through high school, and that guy had marriage in mind. But Sharon was smitten with Bob and soon dismissed the other fellow. "We were just madly in love. We didn't think much about anything except each other after that," she says. "His parents took him off to St. Louis for vacation in August for a week, and we both thought we were going to die."

Since they couldn't bear to be apart, the next logical step seemed to be marriage.

They exchanged their vows on Dec. 16, 1966, just seven months after Bob took the dare from his pals.

Sharon's grandparents were their witnesses, both sets of parents opting to stay away while the couple went to see the minister of Otwell Christian Church.

"Her father, I can remember, was very unhappy with me," Bob says. "He thought she just needed to get through college, and maybe he was right but we were young and in love." They planned to drive to Memphis for their honeymoon, but they had both rushed around after work getting ready for the ceremony, and it was midnight before they made it to Marked Tree -- halfway between Jonesboro and their destination.

"We decided to stop. I went up to the front desk and the guy looked at me and took one look at our car and he gave us the bridal suite for free," Bob says. The newlyweds were happy, even as they brought home meager paychecks (Sharon made $1.25 an hour, and Bob made a whopping $1.40) and studied for exams. But their families eventually warmed to the idea of their marriage.

"They came around pretty quick when they saw that we weren't just playing," Sharon says.

When he graduated a couple of years later, he took a job with Southwestern Bell in Fort Smith. The Blairs, now of Little Rock, have two children -- Stephen Blair of Little Rock and Wendy Blair of Kansas City, Kan. They also have four grandchildren. Sharon owns an investment advisory business, Empire Financial Architects, and is a New York Life agent. Bob is retired from Southwestern Bell. Together they own and operate The Empress of Little Rock bed and breakfast.

Bob can't imagine having shied away from the dare all those years ago.

"When we first met I was struck by how beautiful she was. Once we started dating I realized she was the most outgoing person in my life. I was just spellbound," he says. "Even to this day, I'm still just spellbound."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I was basically engulfed by his beautiful blue eyes and long dark lashes.”

He says: “She was across the room. I was struck by how beautiful she is. She was — she is — gorgeous. She has this big smile with beautiful red lips and almost a button nose and beautiful smiling eyes. She didn’t smile halfway. I called it a cheerleader smile — which she was. She won my dad over, I know that.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I had a beautiful wool street dress, and I had my hair done, and both of us were just running like chickens and we were late for our wedding.”

He says: “We were trying to get our place to live and a place to spend the night or somewhere to go — it was all happening in one day’s time and we didn’t know if we were going to get it all done.”

My advice for a lasting marriage:

She says: “Don’t go to bed mad.”

He says: “We agree, don’t go to bed mad. We always kiss and say ‘I love you’ no matter how bad a fight we just had. And we just take it one day at a time.”

