Sunday, December 25, 2016, 10:50 a.m.

All-Arkansas Preps second team

Alex Day rushed for more than 1,400 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to help lead North Little Rock to the Class 7A championship game.

Elliott Harris made an immediate impact along the Joe T. Robinson defensive line as a sophomore.

OFFENSE POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

QB Layne Hatcher 6-2 201 Jr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Passed for 58 TDs, led Bruins to Class 5A state title

RB Alex Day 5-10 195 Sr. North Little Rock COMMENT Rushed for 1,449 yards, 19 TDs for Class 7A runner-up

RB Demekko Clark 5-9 205 Sr. Blytheville COMMENT Chickasaws’ bellcow finished with 2,111 yards, 25 TDs

WR Brayden Johnson 6-3 195 Jr. Alma COMMENT Caught 81 passes for 1,444 yards, 9 TDs for 5A-West champs

WR Nathan Page 6-0 180 Jr. Joe T. Robinson COMMENT In only 9 games, caught 45 passes for 1,118 yards and 14 TDs

WR Caleb Stokes 6-3 230 Sr. Russellville COMMENT Hauled in 8 TDs, helped Cyclones win Class 6A state title

OL Luke Jones 6-6 290 Jr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Allowed two sacks in 2016

OL Hunter Moreton 6-1 275 Sr. Fort Smith Northside COMMENT Arkansas State oral commitment a three-year starter for Grizzlies

OL Jack Short 6-4 240 Sr. Bentonville COMMENT Part of Tigers’ line that helped offense average 368.2 yards per game

OL Eric South 5-8 290 Jr. Wynne COMMENT Helped Flexbone offense average more than 400 yards rushing

OL Spencer Stone 6-3 305 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Three-year starter helped Bulldogs average 411.3 yards per game

DEFENSE POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

DL Layton Bicanovsky 6-1 215 Sr. Russellville COMMENT 11 sacks for Cyclones defender

DL Chandler Clift 6-4 255 Sr. Benton COMMENT Panthers star had 10 sacks, 21 hurries

DL Cameron Fonseca 6-1 215 Sr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Recorded 83 tackles for tough Bruins defense

DL Alejandro Ramirez 6-2 280 Sr. Springdale Har-Ber COMMENT 27 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries for Wildcats lineman

LB Peyton Chandler 5-11 158 Jr. Prescott COMMENT Led Class 3A state champs in tackles (167)

LB Hunter Swoboda 6-4 222 Jr. Joe T. Robinson COMMENT Two-year starter had 136 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 2 sacks

LB Oliver Nasilai 6-2 236 Jr. Springdale Har-Ber COMMENT Led Wildcats with 61 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 3 sacks

DB Trey Coulter 6-1 170 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Bulldogs’ star had 2 INTs and blocked 5 FGs

DB Andrew Ellis 6-0 175 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Key member of two-time Class 7A state champions

DB Deonte Jamison 6-2 185 Sr. Prescott COMMENT Curley Wolves defender recorded 9 INTs

DB Daniel McCormick 5-9 150 Jr. Harrison COMMENT Picked off 7 passes for Goblins

SPECIALISTS POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

AP Jordan Washington 6-3 200 Sr. Sylvan Hills COMMENT QB accounted for 36 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards offensively

K Savana Melton 5-11 160 Jr. North Little Rock COMMENT Made 7-9 FGs, 68-72 PATs for Charging Wildcats

P Chuy Parga 5-11 220 Sr. Fort Smith Northside COMMENT Averaged 39.3 yards on 28 punts. Also played linebacker

Top sophomores

POS. NAME HT. WT. SCHOOL QB Ren Hefley 6-1 175 Bryant COMMENT 7-2 as Hornets’ starter; accounted for 16 TDs RB Zion Hatley 6-0 180 Arkadelphia COMMENT Rushed for more than 1,100 yards for Badgers RB Samy Johnson 5-11 171 Little Rock Catholic COMMENT Rushed for 1,936 yards and 20 TDs in first season RB Andrew Roberson 5-10 175 Fountain Lake COMMENT Bright spot for Cobras, rushing for 1,310 yards and 16 TDs OL Tyreese Francis 6-0 220 North Little Rock COMMENT Allowed 1 sack ; started final 10 games WR Treylon Burks 6-3 205 Warren COMMENT Lumberjacks have another star WR (1,314 yards, 17 TDs) DL Elliott Harris 6-4 305 Joe T. Robinson COMMENT Started 12 games for talent-rich Senators LB Jakob Neel 6-1 207 Bryant COMMENT 115 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles LB Gage Rehm 5-10 180 Atkins COMMENT 130 tackles for Red Devils defender; scored 11 TDs offensively CB Andrew Hayes 5-9 150 Bryant COMMENT First-year starter with 3 INTs, 1 TD

