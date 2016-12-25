All-Arkansas Preps second team

OFFENSE POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

QB Layne Hatcher 6-2 201 Jr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Passed for 58 TDs, led Bruins to Class 5A state title

RB Alex Day 5-10 195 Sr. North Little Rock COMMENT Rushed for 1,449 yards, 19 TDs for Class 7A runner-up

RB Demekko Clark 5-9 205 Sr. Blytheville COMMENT Chickasaws’ bellcow finished with 2,111 yards, 25 TDs

WR Brayden Johnson 6-3 195 Jr. Alma COMMENT Caught 81 passes for 1,444 yards, 9 TDs for 5A-West champs

WR Nathan Page 6-0 180 Jr. Joe T. Robinson COMMENT In only 9 games, caught 45 passes for 1,118 yards and 14 TDs

WR Caleb Stokes 6-3 230 Sr. Russellville COMMENT Hauled in 8 TDs, helped Cyclones win Class 6A state title

OL Luke Jones 6-6 290 Jr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Allowed two sacks in 2016

OL Hunter Moreton 6-1 275 Sr. Fort Smith Northside COMMENT Arkansas State oral commitment a three-year starter for Grizzlies

OL Jack Short 6-4 240 Sr. Bentonville COMMENT Part of Tigers’ line that helped offense average 368.2 yards per game

OL Eric South 5-8 290 Jr. Wynne COMMENT Helped Flexbone offense average more than 400 yards rushing

OL Spencer Stone 6-3 305 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Three-year starter helped Bulldogs average 411.3 yards per game

DEFENSE POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

DL Layton Bicanovsky 6-1 215 Sr. Russellville COMMENT 11 sacks for Cyclones defender

DL Chandler Clift 6-4 255 Sr. Benton COMMENT Panthers star had 10 sacks, 21 hurries

DL Cameron Fonseca 6-1 215 Sr. Pulaski Academy COMMENT Recorded 83 tackles for tough Bruins defense

DL Alejandro Ramirez 6-2 280 Sr. Springdale Har-Ber COMMENT 27 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries for Wildcats lineman

LB Peyton Chandler 5-11 158 Jr. Prescott COMMENT Led Class 3A state champs in tackles (167)

LB Hunter Swoboda 6-4 222 Jr. Joe T. Robinson COMMENT Two-year starter had 136 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 2 sacks

LB Oliver Nasilai 6-2 236 Jr. Springdale Har-Ber COMMENT Led Wildcats with 61 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 3 sacks

DB Trey Coulter 6-1 170 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Bulldogs’ star had 2 INTs and blocked 5 FGs

DB Andrew Ellis 6-0 175 Sr. Fayetteville COMMENT Key member of two-time Class 7A state champions

DB Deonte Jamison 6-2 185 Sr. Prescott COMMENT Curley Wolves defender recorded 9 INTs

DB Daniel McCormick 5-9 150 Jr. Harrison COMMENT Picked off 7 passes for Goblins

SPECIALISTS POS. NAME HT. WT. CL. SCHOOL

AP Jordan Washington 6-3 200 Sr. Sylvan Hills COMMENT QB accounted for 36 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards offensively

K Savana Melton 5-11 160 Jr. North Little Rock COMMENT Made 7-9 FGs, 68-72 PATs for Charging Wildcats

P Chuy Parga 5-11 220 Sr. Fort Smith Northside COMMENT Averaged 39.3 yards on 28 punts. Also played linebacker

Top sophomores

POS. NAME HT. WT. SCHOOL QB Ren Hefley 6-1 175 Bryant COMMENT 7-2 as Hornets’ starter; accounted for 16 TDs RB Zion Hatley 6-0 180 Arkadelphia COMMENT Rushed for more than 1,100 yards for Badgers RB Samy Johnson 5-11 171 Little Rock Catholic COMMENT Rushed for 1,936 yards and 20 TDs in first season RB Andrew Roberson 5-10 175 Fountain Lake COMMENT Bright spot for Cobras, rushing for 1,310 yards and 16 TDs OL Tyreese Francis 6-0 220 North Little Rock COMMENT Allowed 1 sack ; started final 10 games WR Treylon Burks 6-3 205 Warren COMMENT Lumberjacks have another star WR (1,314 yards, 17 TDs) DL Elliott Harris 6-4 305 Joe T. Robinson COMMENT Started 12 games for talent-rich Senators LB Jakob Neel 6-1 207 Bryant COMMENT 115 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles LB Gage Rehm 5-10 180 Atkins COMMENT 130 tackles for Red Devils defender; scored 11 TDs offensively CB Andrew Hayes 5-9 150 Bryant COMMENT First-year starter with 3 INTs, 1 TD