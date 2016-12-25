All-time tackles leader wins Cliff Harris nod

One school can now claim multiple winners of the Cliff Harris Award during its fourth year of existence.

Connor Harris of Lindenwood, who made more tackles than any other college player, was named Saturday by the Little Rock Touchdown Club as the winner of this year's award. It is given annually to the top defensive player in either NCAA Division II, Division III or NAIA.

The award honors Cliff Harris, who went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and later played safety in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

This season, Connor Harris was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, ranking third in Division II with 12½ tackles per game. He finished with 138 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions. Harris also punted 19 times for a 38.8 yard average, recovered 2 onside kicks and was 12-for-12 on extra points. Harris finished with a career-record 633 tackles, including a Division II single-season record 184 as a junior.

"You cannot be more productive and consistent as a defensive player than what he has exhibited both this year and throughout his career," Cliff Harris said in a news release. "He is the epitome of what hard work is all about. To break the all-time tackle record in the history of college football during this season says it all about the kind of work ethic, drive and talent he possesses."

St. Lawrence defensive end Chyron Brown-Wallace, the Liberty League's defensive player of the year, was the top vote recipient among Division III finalists for the award. Two-time AFCA All-American Stan Van Ginkel of Northwestern College received the most votes among NAIA finalists.

Connor Harris is the second Lindenwood player to receive the award, joining Pierre Desir, who won the inaugural award in 2013. He will receive the Cliff Harris Award trophy at the the Little Rock Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet on Jan. 19.

Sports on 12/25/2016