Arkansas woman killed, 6 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, police say

A 34-year-old Benton woman was killed and six people, including five minors, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Christmas Eve, authorities say.

The Benton Police Department said officers responded to the wreck on state Highway 35 near Kidd Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brenna Nickleson was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to a police news release, five minors and an adult were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for their injuries. Information on their conditions was unavailable Sunday.

Benton Police Department's accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call police at (501) 778-1171 or (505) 315-TIPS.