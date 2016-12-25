Browns get monkey off their back

CLEVELAND -- Joe Thomas watched the kick tumble through the air and sail right of the upright, giving the Browns their first victory in more than a year. He felt a little lost.

"I was looking around for people to hug," he said. "There were a few tears in my eyes. I was really happy. There was a genuine feeling of joy. The Christmas spirit was amongst us, for sure."

On the verge of infamy and further embarrassment, the Browns, who have spent this season being kicked around, ridiculed and beaten to a pulp, finally triumphed.

Forget 0-16.

Two losses from an imperfect season, the Browns survived a last-second field goal attempt and got their first victory after 14 losses on Saturday by beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17.

When San Diego's Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, the Browns (1-14) had their first win in 377 days. Cleveland's small crowd erupted in celebration, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam cheered from their suite, and Browns players poured off their sideline as if they had just won the Super Bowl. Several players dropped to the turf in disbelief and relief.

"Finally getting that win ... definitely felt amazing," Thomas said. "You don't want to say it was like our Super Bowl, but it really was."

The Browns avoided becoming the second team to go 0-15, and no longer have to worry about joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to lose all 16 games.

The Browns built 10-point lead in the third quarter and hung on -- defensive tackle Jamie Meder blocked a potential tying field goal with 3:49 left -- to snap their 17-game losing streak dating to last season.

The Chargers (5-10) lost their fourth consecutive and one that could sting for a while. San Diego's players had little to say afterward, and rookie defensive end Joey Bosa, who recorded two sacks, declined to speak with reporters.

JAGUARS 38, TITANS 17 Blake Bortles' best game of the season helped host Jacksonville end a nine-game losing streak. Bortles threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, and was on the receiving end of a 20-yard trick play that sealed the victory with 5:25 remaining. Rookie Jalen Ramsey returned an interception 30 yards on the ensuing play to set off a raucous celebration in Jacksonville. Bortles and the Jaguars (3-12) played inspired football and won for the first time this season at EverBank Field. Doug Marrone served as interim coach for the Jaguars who fired Gus Bradley six days earlier.

FALCONS 33, PANTHERS 16 Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, Tevin Coleman had 135 yards from scrimmage, including a pivotal 55-yard fourth-quarter TD run, and visiting Atlanta moved a step closer to wrapping up a postseason berth. The Falcons (10-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a Detroit loss or tie against Dallas on Monday night. A few straggling Falcons fans chanted "MVP!" at Ryan in the game's closing minutes while most Panthers fans had already headed for the exits. The Panthers (6-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention after making the Super Bowl last season.

PATRIOTS 41, JETS 3 Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and host New England moved a step closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Malcolm Butler added two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and LeGarrette Blount had two 1-yard touchdown runs. New England (13-2) took advantage of New York miscues all day, scoring on three of its first four possessions. The Jets (4-11), who have lost six of seven, had four turnovers.

PACKERS 38, VIKINGS 25 Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jordy Nelson shredded visiting Minnesota's secondary for 154 yards and 2 scores. The Packers' fifth consecutive victory set up a winner-take-all showdown next week with Detroit for the NFC North title, while extinguishing the Vikings' faint postseason hopes. Green Bay (9-6) built a 28-13 lead at halftime, with Rodgers accounting for all four scores. He finished 28 of 38, and shrugged off his right calf injury after scrambling for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and making a rare Lambeau Leap. Rodgers and Nelson connected for scores from 21 and 2 yards in the first half.

REDSKINS 41, BEARS 21 Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, and the visiting Redskins gave their fading playoff hopes a boost. DeSean Jackson added 114 yards receiving, and Washington (8-6-1) intercepted Matt Barkley five times. Eighth in the NFC behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay coming in, Washington scored 14 points in the first quarter after struggling early in recent games, and never really was threatened by the Bears (3-12). Cousins, shaky against Carolina, was 18 of 29 for 270 yards. He threw a 17-yard touchdown to Chris Thompson in the first quarter and scored on a 9-yard run in the second.

SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24 Mark Ingram rushed for two-touchdowns and a game-sealing first down in the final minutes, and the host New Orleans Saints put a considerable damper on Tampa Bay's playoff aspirations. The Buccaneers (8-7) needed a victory to keep pace with Green Bay (9-6) for the final NFC wild-card spot, but couldn't keep up with the Saints' explosive offense. Drew Brees was 23 of 34 for 299 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans (7-8), which gained 417 total yards and did not have a turnover.

CARDINALS 34, SEAHAWKS 31 The Arizona Cardinals continue to give the Seattle Seahawks headaches at home. This time, it will likely end up costing Seattle a first-round bye in the playoffs. Chandler Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play and the visiting Cardinals beat the Seahawks. Seattle rallied from a 31-18 deficit, scoring two touchdowns inside the final three minutes to pull even 31-31. Jimmy Graham had a 37-yard touchdown catch and Paul Richardson's 5-yard TD with 1:06 left tied it. Steven Hauschka missed the extra point that could have given Seattle the lead, but Arizona went 50 yards in the final minute and Catanzaro's kick was good, delivering a huge blow to Seattle's chances at the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

49ERS 22, RAMS 21 Colin Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining and scrambled for the go-ahead two-point conversion and the visiting San Francisco 49ers overcame a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game losing streak. Kaepernick rolled to his right while looking for a receiver before tucking the ball and barreling into the end zone to give the 49ers a sweep in the renewal of the instate rivalry with the Rams' return to Los Angeles this season. Kaepernick threw for 257 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interception and rushed for a touchdown for the 49ers (2-13).

