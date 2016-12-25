2016 ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS FOOTBALL TEAMS: Top players, coach no strangers to state titles

ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS FIRST- TEAM CAPSULES

O F F E N S E

TAYLOR POWELL

Quarterback, Fayetteville

6-1, 202 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Wake Forest

NOTEWORTHY Finished career with 113 touchdown passes. … Passed for 3,473 yards with 44 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2016. … Led Bulldogs to second consecutive Class 7A state championship.

DARIUS HOPKINS

Running back, Nashville

6-0, 195 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Leader of high-powered Scrappers offense. Rushed for 2,073 yards and 41 touchdowns on 180 carries. … Had 5 200-yard games, including a 319-yard performance Oct. 28 against Malvern. … Scored a career-high 8 touchdowns in Nashville’s 91-63 victory over Idabel, Okla., on Sept. 16.

JAREN WATKINS

Running back, Pulaski Academy 5-7, 165 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Rushed for 1,777 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Also caught 30 passes for 464 yards and 5 touchdowns. … Finished career with more than 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns offensively.

JONATHAN ADAMS

Wide receiver, Jonesboro

6-3, 201 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Arkansas State

NOTEWORTHY Caught 76 passes for 1,402 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading Hurricane to 6A-East Conference championship. … Also had a rushing touchdown. … Caught 7 passes for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns in Jonesboro’s 69-34 victory at Little Rock Catholic on Sept. 16.

BARRETT BANISTER

Wide receiver, Fayetteville

6-0, 185 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Caught 69 passes for 851 yards and 16 touchdowns for Bulldogs, who won second consecutive Class 7A state championship. … Averaged 12.3 yards per reception.

KOILAN JACKSON

Wide receiver, Joe T. Robinson

6-3, 210 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Arkansas

NOTEWORTHY Caught 57 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns in first year as a wide receiver after playing quarterback at Little Rock Parkview. … Also rushed for 486 yards and 8 touchdowns on 56 carries. Completed 5 of 9 passes for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns. Returned a punt for another score.

KIRBY ADCOCK

Offensive lineman, Nashville

6-5, 300 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Arkansas

NOTEWORTHY Three-year starter has graduated from Nashville High School and is currently at the University of Arkansas. … Helped Scrappers’ offense average 53.6 points per game.

TY CLARY

Offensive lineman, Fayetteville 6-4, 275 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Three-year starter helped Bulldogs become one of state’s top offenses, scoring at least 30 points on 10 games in 2015. … Has received college interest from Arkansas State, Cincinnati and Tulsa, among others.

SANDERSON HINES

Offensive lineman, Joe T. Robinson 6-3, 289 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Four-year starter for Senators. … Started school-record 48 games. … Made 31 pancake blocks. Graded out at 86 percent.

SETH MARTIN

Offensive lineman, Pulaski Academy

6-5, 280 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Georgetown

NOTEWORTHY Three-year starter was 40-2 in his career. … Allowed 1 sack on 429 passing attempts. … Graded out at 95 percent.

DAMON NELSON

Offensive lineman, Springdale

Har-Ber

6-2, 304 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Two-year All-Arkansas Preps selection. … Helped Wildcats’ offense average 379.3 yards per game.

D E F E N S E

AKIAL BYERS

Defensive lineman, Fayetteville 6-5, 265 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Alabama

NOTEWORTHY Under Armour All-American. … Three-year starter on Bulldogs’ defensive line. … Part of unit that allowed 14.7 points per game. … Also received offers from Oklahoma and Florida State, among others, before orally committing to Alabama.

ZAVION MOORE

Defensive lineman, North Little Rock 6-2, 250 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Recorded 31 tackles, including 9 for a loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble. Blocked 4 kicks. … Part of Charging Wildcats’ team that won 7A-Central Conference and made appearance in Class 7A state championship game.

DAVID PORTER

Defensive lineman, Joe T. Robinson

6-3, 245 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Recorded 105 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and 13 sacks. … Has received multiple NCAA Division I offers, including ones from Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State and Louisiana Tech.

B.J. THOMPSON

Defensive lineman, England

6-6, 200 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Washington State NOTEWORTHY Class 2A’s most dominant defensive player, with 29 tackles, including 16 1/2 for a loss, and 7 1/2 sacks. … Also intercepted 2 passes for 5-2A Conference champion Lions. … Offensively, caught 20 touchdown passes and finished with 37 receptions and 601 yards.

TREY AKINS

Linebacker, North Little Rock

6-2, 210 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY First-year starter was Charging Wildcats’ leading tackler with 116 tackles, including 7 for a loss. Had 2 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. Blocked 2 field goals.

MYLES FELLS

Linebacker, Joe T. Robinson

5-11, 185 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Navy

NOTEWORTHY Recorded 115 tackles, including 20 for a loss, 4 sacks, 3 blocked field goals, 1 interception and 3 fumble recoveries. … Also accounted for 22 touchdowns offensively.

MARVIN MOODY

Linebacker, Bryant

6-3, 210 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Recorded 120 tackles, including 14 for a loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 2 touchdowns. … Helped Hornets reach Class 7A semifinals for first time in school history.

MONTARIC BROWN

Defensive back, Ashdown

6-1, 180 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Arkansas

NOTEWORTHY U.S. Army All-American. … Had 110 tackles, 7 interceptions, 8 pass breakups for Panthers in 2016. … Also caught 52 passes for 813 yards and 7 touchdowns at wide receiver.

TRE NORWOOD

Defensive back, Fort Smith

Northside

6-0, 175 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Louisville

NOTEWORTHY Finished with 35 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions for 7A-Central No. 2 seed. … Also filled in at quarterback for Grizzlies.

HAYDEN HENRY

Safety, Pulaski Academy

6-3, 215 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Leader of Bruins’ defense recorded 93 tackles, including 9 1/2 for a loss. Also had 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 4 onside kick recoveries and 16 pass breakups or defenses.

CAMERON VAIL

Safety, Bryant

6-0, 175 pounds, Jr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Two-year starter for Hornets. ... Had 55 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown for Hornets in 2016. … Stepson of Bauxite Coach Daryl Patton.

S P E C I A L I S T S

JARROD BARNES

All-purpose, Cabot

6-0, 175 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Arkansas

NOTEWORTHY Accounted for more than 1,541 yards offensively, starting at quarterback for third consecutive season. … Rushed for 844 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 697 yards and 5 touchdowns … 2015-2016 A l l - A r k a n s a s Preps Male Athlete of the Year.

HAYDEN RAY

Kicker, Bryant

5-11, 155 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Made 19 of 22 field goal attempts, with a long of 49 yards, tying a school record. … Made all 34 of his point-after attempts. … Scored a team-high 92 points. … Chris Sailer Award finalist for best national high school kicker.

JASON RONNEL

Punter, Little Rock Central

5-10, 165 pounds, Sr.

COMMITTED TO Undecided

NOTEWORTHY Averaged 39 yards per punt. … Longest punt was 59 yards. … 13 punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. … Also made 10 of 13 field goal attempts for Tigers.