Arkansas deputy's attacker sentenced to 6 years

HOT SPRINGS -- A Royal man who attacked a sheriff's deputy earlier this year while he was an inmate at the Garland County jail was sentenced to the maximum six years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Nicholas James Williams, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery for the attack on the deputy, and he also pleaded guilty to theft of property more than $5,000 stemming from a car theft in 2014, for which he was also sentenced to six years in prison. The sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the affidavit on the battery count, Deputy Scott Graham was in housing unit D at the jail on Aug. 30 around 6:30 p.m. when he was attacked by Williams, who had been in custody since July 25.

Graham said he was walking from cell to cell in the unit collecting linens when he reached the cell Williams shared with another inmate. Both Williams and the other inmate refused to turn in their linens so Graham locked their cell.

Williams then told Graham he did not want to be locked down and agreed to turn in his linens. When Graham unlocked the cell, Williams ran out of the cell and attacked him.

The attack was captured on security video, which showed Williams rush toward Graham and head-butt him. Then Williams began to punch and kick the deputy and twice attempted to place him in a chokehold.

When other deputies arrived in the unit, Williams stopped the attack and was removed from the unit. The affidavit said Graham suffered several bruises and scratches on his head.

After an investigation, Williams was charged with second-degree battery on Sept. 6.

According to the affidavit on the theft charge, on March 3, 2014, around 6:30 a.m., a woman, 63, reported her gray 2012 Equinox, valued at $14,000, stolen from her residence on Ski Motel Point in Garland County. About two hours later, Arkansas State Police responded to a wreck on U.S. 70 East and arrived to find the stolen Equinox; the driver had fled.

State police Trooper Josh Heckel found blood on the front passenger seat, driver's door jamb and on the driver's seat adjustment control and collected samples that were sent to the state Crime Laboratory. A DNA profile was created and entered into the DNA index system.

On Oct. 3, 2014, the Crime Lab got a hit and was able to match the profile to Williams, who was already in custody at the Garland County jail on unrelated charges.

