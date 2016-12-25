Disney rolls out parade of stars for annual event

How long does it take your munchkins to tear through the presents Christmas morning and be sprawled, exhausted, on the floor?

If they were up this morning before dawn, then they should be tired enough in time for the annual Disney Christmas infomercial disguised as a parade.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration airs from 9 to 11 a.m. today on ABC, perfectly timed to allow kids and adults to catch their second wind before resuming celebrating the day.

Our hosts for this 33rd special are the lovely and talented brother-sister duo of Julianne and Derek Hough (you know them from Dancing With the Stars), who promise that the celebration "will be bigger and brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heart-warming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year."

As usual, the parade will take place at Florida's Walt Disney World and Resort. It's the cheapest way to enjoy the park. A typical family of four (Mom, Dad, and two kids under age 10) visiting Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park today (a designated "peak" day), will pay $515.46 to get in the gate. That includes sales tax.

Add the "park hopper" ticket for Disney's other three nearby theme parks and it's $685.86.

Or, you can stay home and watch the special and enjoy the sideline commentary from Good Morning America's Jesse Palmer and his celebrity guests.

The musical entertainment this year alone is worth the price of admission. Here's the lineup for your last shot at Christmas songs until next year around Halloween.

Alessia Cara performs "A Holly Jolly Christmas" from Disney's Hollywood Studios (originally Disney-MGM Studios) in Orlando. The 20-year-old Canadian singer got her start on YouTube singing cover songs.

Mariah Carey will be at Disneyland Resort in California (formerly simply Disneyland) to perform her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The song has become a standard.

Sofia Carson (Descendants) will have a new arrangement of "Silent Night" and report from backstage at Walt Disney World.

Kelly Clarkson, America's sweetheart, will perform "I'll Be Home for Christmas" in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

Gavin DeGraw will also be in front of the castle to sing "Merry Christmas Baby." DeGraw is best known for his single "I Don't Want to Be," which became the theme song for the WB/CW drama One Tree Hill.

Jordan Fisher will be at Disney's Hollywood Studios to perform "The Christmas Song." That's the one most people think is titled "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire." Fisher, a 22-year-old ABC Family/Disney star, is featured on the Moana soundtrack and made his Broadway debut in Hamilton last month.

OneRepublic will perform "Kids" from Disney's Hollywood Studios. The pop rock band from Colorado recently released its fourth album.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks will also perform in front of Cinderella's Castle, singing solos and duets from their new album, Christmas Together. The country couple married in 2005.

Finally, when the two-hour special is over, the kiddies can resume playing and, if the toys are all broken, the boxes they came in make a great substitute.

• A Christmas Story. Never fear, you haven't missed it. TNT and TBS are once again airing the annual Christmas marathon of A Christmas Story, the homage to little boys and their love of the Red Ryder BB gun.

The two-hour presentations began Saturday at 7 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. today. At that point, TNT will air a new episode of The Librarians and TBS will show Transformers (2007).

A Christmas Story is based on short stories and other work by Jean Shepherd (who narrates the film) and was released in 1983. It was only moderately successful on the big screen, but thanks to TV and home video it has become one of the most popular holiday films of all time.

The movie stars Peter Billingsley as 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon as his parents, and Ian Petrella as Ralphie's little brother, Randy.

The lesson: If you give a kid a BB gun, he'll shoot his eye out.

Of course, you can always hope to win "a major award," but only if you know that "fragile" is not Italian and is not pronounced fra-GEE-lay.

And finally, yes, it is possible to have your tongue stick to a frozen flag pole. Do not try that at home unless, of course, you get a triple-dog dare.

Style on 12/25/2016