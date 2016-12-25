Disorienting mix of Trump causing CEO strategy woes

As president-elect, Donald Trump is pro-business and a champion of corporate tax cuts. He's also anti-free trade and a big-company personality.

That's a disorienting mix for chief executive officers trying to figure out whether Trump in the White House will be a blessing or something else.

Planning ahead is difficult when the next commander in chief has a hair-trigger Twitter finger who touts policies that could both help and hurt U.S. companies. Many said in interviews that they're cautiously optimistic and a tad nervous.

"I've got a great deal of confidence with the new administration coming in," Manny Chirico, CEO of apparel giant PVH Corp., said on Bloomberg Television. In the next breath, he said: "You have to be concerned about some of the talk and the rhetoric on trade."

The challenge is anticipating what Trump will do once he's in office.

"I don't think anyone has any idea what to expect," said David Yermack, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. "Companies have to make educated guesses about what may happen when, but there's a huge amount of uncertainty."

Preparing for Trump's four years has added a new plank in public-relations strategy and the assessment of reputational risk. At Weber Shandwick, Liz Cohen, an executive vice president for financial communications, said she's advising clients to perform vulnerability analyses just as they would for outspoken activist investors. "Clearly, in this environment, it's important companies take a look at what parts of the business could be criticized."

Such is the power of the Trump Twitter feed, with its 17.3 million followers. He's been using it to criticize companies just as he did in political campaigns against Hillary Clinton and his GOP primary rivals. A company's CEO can be thrust into the news cycle without warning.

Lockheed Martin Corp. was a recent target, slammed in a tweet for what the president-elect said were out-of-control costs for the F-35 fighter jet. The immediate fallout was painful, with the tweet sending the stock down 2.5 percent and erasing almost $2 billion in market value.

In fact, Trump's gripe with Lockheed caused drops in stock at other defense contractors, which had been rallying in anticipation that his administration would boost defense spending, considering he said when he was campaigning that he wanted to beef up the number of U.S. troops, ships and warplanes.

Whatever the industry, "a lot of guys are thinking, 'Oh man, I don't want him tweeting about me and my company,"' said Ken Lowe, CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., which owns lifestyle-oriented websites and cable-television channels. And there's no telling who Trump will assail next.

General Electric Co.'s Jeffrey Immelt said many chief executives would gladly accept fleeting bad publicity in exchange for the tax reform and job creation the next president may attain. Immelt said he's not worried about getting in Trump's crosshairs -- and that he keeps a sharp eye on @realDonaldTrump.

Bosses should understand what Trump's doing when he calls a company on the carpet, because it's what so many of them do within their own operations. He's acting just like a CEO, Lowe said, by publicly asking, "Why are you spending so much money?"

In the corporate world, "it's been an effective strategy," said Davia Temin, founder of the crisis-management company Temin & Co. "It will be a fascinating experience to see how things that have worked inside global organizations translate to the political arena."

For all that, the victim of a Twitter pounce must be careful, she said. "Never start a press war with someone who can outgun you. A CEO could choose to have a battle of the titans and fight back. That is a strategy, but not one I'd recommend."

Boeing Co., another recent mark, certainly didn't take that road. In fact, according to people familiar with the matter, Boeing executives reached out to transition-team members to tell them the Air Force One pricetag Trump had complained about could be lowered -- if the government reduced the requirements. The company said CEO Dennis Muilenburg had spoken with Trump and was committed to keeping the project as affordable as possible.

Information for this article was contributed by Richard Clough, Lindsey Rupp, Gerry Smith, Craig Giammona, Jennifer Kaplan, Stephanie Wong and Mary Schlangenstein of Bloomberg News.

SundayMonday Business on 12/25/2016