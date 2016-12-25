Fight over eviction notice leads to gunfire, arrest, Little Rock police say

A disturbance over an eviction notice at a south Little Rock home Thursday night ended in an arrest after a man fired a single shot into the floor, police said.

According to an arrest report, Edward Anderson, 26, first pointed his gun at Jonathan Campos, and said, "if you take a swing, you gonna die right here," then fired his gun into the floor before leaving the house.

Both Anderson and Campos were listed as living at the same home on the 5100 block of West 56th Street, according to the report. Two other witnesses with the last name of Campos were also listed as living at the address.

The report did not say where the disturbance took place, and Anderson was arrested by police a few blocks away on Rolling Lane.

Police charged Anderson with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

His bail was set at $10,000, and he remained listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Saturday.

Metro on 12/25/2016