Hanukkah menorah lighting Tuesday at LR outlet mall

Rabbi Yosef Kramer of Lubavitch of Arkansas will officiate at the lighting of a menorah, marking the celebration of Hanukkah, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Food Pavilion at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock. Admission is free; the event will also include music and refreshments. Call (501) 455-9100 or visit the website, outletsoflittlerock.com.

NEA grants

Five Arkansas organizations are receiving a total of $120,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts:

• TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, $25,000 Art Works-Theater & Musical Theater grant to support its Arkansas New Play Festival

• University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, $50,000, Art Works-Design grant to support "Water and Wildness: Reimagining the Town Square as a Rain Terrain," a project for a new type of urban town square that integrates wetlands-based stormwater treatment with urban land uses and an outdoor performance space.

• Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Little Rock, $10,000 Challenge America grant to support its Feb. 25-26 performances of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," with soloists soprano Kristin Lewis and mezzo-soprano Christin-Marie Hill, who will also lead workshops for student musicians and community members.

• The Oxford American, Little Rock, $25,000 Art Works-Literature grant to support the publication and promotion of the magazine and new content online.

• Ozark Foothills FilmFest, Locust Grove, $10,000 Challenge America grant.

Henry Awards

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism will hand out the 2017 Henry Awards at the Governor's Banquet, noon March 14 at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center, part of the 43rd annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism, March 12-14. The awards honor Henri de Tonti, whom historians consider to be among the first "Arkansas Travelers."

The awards will include Tourism Person of the Year, selected by former honorees, an individual who has been actively involved in tourism and who has made a substantial contribution within the past year, to the betterment of the tourism industry as a whole, according to a news release.

The other awards and respective finalists:

• Media Support Award, to an individual or organization for extraordinary attention to and/or support of Arkansas' tourism industry through the use of media: Arkansas Living, Little Rock; Roby Brock, Little Rock; Ned Perme, Little Rock

• Bootstrap Award, to an individual, organization, or community that has achieved significant success "on a shoestring," with limited means, either in resources or finances: Sarah French, Perry; Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Eureka Springs; World Cheese Dip Championship, Little Rock

• Arkansas Heritage Award, to an individual, organization or community that has made a significant contribution toward the preservation of some aspect of Arkansas' natural, cultural or aesthetic legacy: Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff; Ozark Highlands Radio, Mountain View; Parkin Archeological State Park, Parkin

• Grand Old Classic Special Event Award, to a festival, fair or other special celebration that has "stood the test of time" and become an established example to follow: Arkansas Derby, Hot Springs; Cave City Watermelon Festival; World Championship Cardboard Boat Races, Heber Springs

• Outstanding Volunteer Service Award, to a community, individual or organization that, through outstanding volunteer spirit, has made a substantial contribution to Arkansas' tourism industry: Kent Butler, Eureka Springs; Ross Cowling, Texarkana; Elizabeth Gaines, Pine Bluff

• Community Tourism Development Award, to a community or organization that has achieved substantial success in the enhancement of its local resources through imaginative and innovative development efforts: Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau; Southside Main Street (SoMa), Little Rock; The Unexpected, Fort Smith

• Natural State Award, to a community, organization, special event or attraction that "stands out in the crowd" because of its unique appeal, media coverage, creative approach and/or enhancement of community pride, thus benefiting the state's quality of life: Tour duh Sunken Lands, Tyronza; Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers; West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Call (501) 682-1088 for information on the tourism conference; for information on the awards, call (501) 682-5240.

Style on 12/25/2016