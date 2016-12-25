Hogs building steam for polls' debut

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Houston State's Jason Hooten isn't among the 32 basketball coaches who vote in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, but he endorsed Arkansas after the Razorbacks beat the Bearkats 90-56 Thursday night at Verizon Arena.

"I don't ever look at the top 25," Hooten said. "But I can't believe those guys aren't in it."

The Bearkats have played one team ranked in the current Associated Press and USA Today polls, losing at No. 4 Baylor 79-45 -- the same margin Sam Houston State lost to the Razorbacks.

"I just think they're solid, they're athletic, they're deep," Hooten said. "There's a lot to like about their team. They're a really good, well-rounded team."

Arkansas (11-1) is fourth among teams receiving votes in the USA Today poll -- making the Razorbacks No. 29 if the rankings were extended -- with 15 points.

The Razorbacks have beaten three teams whose coaches vote in the poll: Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne's Jon Coffman, North Florida's Matthew Driscoll and Austin Peay's Dave Loos.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's George Ivory is the only coach of an in-state program who votes in the poll. Georgia's Mark Fox is the SEC's voter.

The Razorbacks haven't gotten any votes from the AP poll's 65-member media panel, likely a result of how Arkansas played in an 85-71 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 22.

It was Arkansas' first game away from Walton Arena and the loss seemed egregious early in the season with the Golden Gophers coming off an 8-23 record, but it looks less damaging now. Minnesota is off to a 12-1 start with its only loss at No. 21 Florida State 75-67.

Arkansas is No. 19 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index, which ranks teams based on their record and strength of schedule.

"You know what? I don't even worry about that," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said of the rankings. "I just want us to continue to get better.

"I think the most important thing is to be there when it's all said and done. We want to be one of the better teams in the country. I will say that."

Arkansas has won eight consecutive games since losing to Minnesota, including 77-74 over Texas in Houston.

"We went to Minnesota and played horrible and got beat pretty good," Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs said. "We wanted to show the fans and people that was just a first-time thing and we're not going to be one of those teams.

"We're going to handle our business wherever we go."

The Razorbacks haven't played against a team in the national polls. Texas opened the season ranked, but has fallen out with a 6-5 start.

The Razorbacks' most impressive victory may be 71-67 over Texas-Arlington, which won 72-61 at Texas and 65-51 at Saint Mary's, which is currently ranked No. 19. The Mavericks are No. 17 in the NCAA's RPI index.

"Right now all that's for you guys to write about and talk about," Anderson said of which teams are ranked where. "But for me, all we want to do is control the things we can control.

"For the 12 games we've played, in 11 of them we controlled it."

If the Razorbacks aren't ranked when the latest polls are released Monday, they likely will be ranked the next week if they beat Florida in the SEC opener Thursday night in Walton Arena.

Florida (9-3) was ranked earlier this season and the Gators' losses are to No. 5 Duke 84-74 in New York, to No. 7 Gonzaga 77-72 at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and at Florida State 83-78.

Florida ended Arkansas' season last year when the Gators beat the Razorbacks 68-63 in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas is trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament after going 16-16 last season.

"I feel like this team can go far, but it depends how bad we want it," Razorbacks senior center Moses Kingsley said. "How bad we want to get better.

"It's one practice at a time and try to get better next practice."

Anderson is 1-6 against the Gators, including 1-2 in Walton Arena.

"It's another test," Anderson said. "You're in the family now and every game's important. You're playing for a championship.

"That's what we're working to get ready for, to play for a championship. That's the first game in conference play, so I'm anxious to see in that setting how we respond.

"We've got take care of business at home. That's going to be our mindset."

Sports on 12/25/2016