Hoosiers zeal real, but Hickory is not

MILAN, Ind. -- Jordan Burton first learned the truth about Milan basketball in first grade.

His parents plopped him in front of a television set, showed him Hoosiers and spent the next two hours separating fact from fiction. He heard a lot more about it during another conversation with the grandfather of a friend: Glenn Butte, who played on the state championship team portrayed as Hickory in the popular film that hit theaters 30 years ago this month.

Burton, a four-year starter at Milan, now finds his daily motivation when he looks at the two large banners in the school's 2,300-seat arena -- Milan Finalist 1953 and Milan State Champs 1954.

"It's been too long," he said before a practice that the rest of the varsity players missed because they were still playing football. "I've been looking at those banners for four years. I'm just waiting for my chance."

Three decades after Hoosiers inspired moviegoers, the high school team from this rural community in southeastern Indiana and its players remain the town's biggest stars.

There is a pride here that will never fade for the Milan Miracle, when the Indians came from behind to stun Muncie Central 32-30 at Butler University's field house in Indianapolis, back when Indiana still had its any-size-team-can-win-it, all-classes-welcome tournament.

The Hollywood version strayed from the actual story line. Screenwriter Angelo Pizzo didn't have a choice.

He and director David Anspaugh started plotting their project as Indiana University students, but it wasn't until Pizzo returned to his home state in 1981 that he started seriously putting together the script. His research began with a drive to Milan and the realization that there was a major problem with the story.

"I took a class at USC grad school called the art of dramatic writing and I'll never forget that the first thing the teacher wrote on the blackboard was that the essence of all drama is conflict, whether it's internal or external," Pizzo said before describing a conversation he had with Gene White, another player on the 1954 title team. "I remember asking, 'Did everyone get along with the coach?' He said, 'Oh, we all loved him.' I said, 'What about the players, did everyone get along with the players?' He said, 'We all played together from the time we were in second grade. We were all best friends.' And I'm thinking, 'This is going to be the most boring story of all time.'"

Pizzo combined pieces from Milan's improbable tale with some of his own high school experiences.

Star player Bobby Plump acknowledges that the movie more closely resembles the story of the 1953 team that reached the semifinals -- until the final 18 seconds, which he calls accurate, right down to his game-winning jumper from 15 feet with three seconds left.

When "Hoosiers" hit theaters in late 1986, Plump and his teammates never dreamed how much the Hollywood adaptation would change their lives, not to mention the traffic in this little town, population 1,900. The movie starring Gene Hackman helped the team become as revered as any sports champion ever, an unforgettable example of David beating Goliath.

The stories prove it, and Plump makes sure everyone hears the best of the best.

His favorite is the one about late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner insisting former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca watch Hoosiers on his private plane. As the story goes, Iacocca wasn't interested but Steinbrenner put it on anyway. By the time the plane landed, Iacocca wanted to see it a second time.

The movie wouldn't have happened without Pizzo's determination.

He cut the original 3½-hour version to 2½ hours. Orion Pictures demanded it be trimmed to less than two hours, and eventually the editors cut it to 1 hour, 54 minutes. There was a battle over the title, too. Pizzo wanted Hoosiers while Orion's preference was "The Last Shot."

Current player Burton hears trash talk on the court every now and then, but understands why.

"Some kids like to say, '54 no more.' We get a lot of that, but we take it as a compliment," Burton said. "I think a lot of teams know our story and a bunch of people love the movie, so they want to beat you for bragging rights. But I think if they lose, they don't take it too hard because they liked the movie."

Thirty years after the movie came out, the legacy of the 1954 team has lasted longer than anyone could have imagined.

"You know what we thought as a team even when 40,000 people showed up in the streets back home the next day? We said, 'Look at all these people, isn't this cool?'" Plump said. "The day after that we all went back to our usual lives, and not one of us thought this would last this long."

Sports on 12/25/2016