Happy birthday. You've battled your own ego and eschewed the ideology of self-entitlement. You'll go into this year with a humble desire to serve. You can't help that it leads to your advancement. The heart connection you make in the next 10 weeks will continue to grow stronger through the year. May brings a windfall.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A warm feeling, sustained eye contact, a few laughs -- suddenly you're enchanted. If this happens to be an exchange with someone new to you, the relationship potential here is stable and lasting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you don't show favoritism, you smile often and you're calm in every circumstance, you'll be the touchstone that the people around you depend on to feel a sense of home and peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A little more faith and you're there. Go forward with your vision as if you knew for sure it would all work out. The funds will show up as needed, as if by magic.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The relationships at hand will give you all you need. Don't let digital technology impede the moment. The warm, alive people in the room will be the very best to reach to and connect with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know, accept and love people for who they really are. No one is going to change just because it's the holidays, and you wouldn't really want people to anyway. Wondrous vibes are flowing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Success will depend upon bringing the appropriate energy to the task at hand -- an easy, relaxed frame of mind, an open heart, an expectation that life will show its sweetness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Self-care is not an "extra," even now when there's so much going on. Take the time to make yourself happy. If that means doing something different from what the group is doing for a few minutes, so be it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Random acts of kindness will give you all the warmth of the season, whether you're the recipient or you're the giver. Most likely, you'll be both. And when you can give something that others really need, you'll be on top of the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Maybe you'll do what's on the plan, and maybe you won't, but just having a plan will relax you. The best gift you can give yourself and the others around you is your own peace of mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Instead of going big, go small. You'll love what comes of concentrating your energy, and you'll gain a deep satisfaction as you focus on your main sources of joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've an interesting, personal and extremely specific way of experiencing and showing gratitude. This will create vivid memories for you and the people around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When things happen too quickly, it's hard to savor the moment. That's why you'll encourage others to go slowly and be with you in the small interactions that add up to a charmed day.

Style on 12/25/2016