Little Rock police name man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Little Rock police Sunday morning identified the man fatally shot in downtown Little Rock during a fight on Christmas Eve.

John Barfield, 52, of Little Rock was shot in in the 500 block of Sherman Street about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died later that night.

Police said that Barfield was involved in a fight with an acquaintance — Bill Goodman, 59, of Pine Bluff —and Goodman shot Barfield during the dispute.

It's unclear how many shots were fired, which police spokesman Ernest Hilgeman said was outside an apartment building, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.