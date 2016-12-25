Mariota, Carr lead injury list

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota broke his right leg in a loss to the Jaguars, ending his season early for a second consecutive year.

And Mariota was just one of the quarterbacks knocked out of games with injuries Sunday. Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injured right leg, putting a serious damper on the Oakland Raiders' victory over the Colts. The NFL sent out a tweet Saturday evening saying Carr's injury is a broken fibula.

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III went to the locker room with a concussion as Cleveland got its first victory this season, while Jets quarterback Bryce Petty hurt his left shoulder in a loss to New England.

Mariota was hurt when sacked late in the third quarter by rookie Sheldon Day with the Titans quarterback scrambling to throw on first down. Day grabbed Mariota around the ankles, and the quarterback stayed down, immediately signaling to the sideline.

The quarterback, who missed the final two games of the 2015 season with a sprained knee, pounded on the ground several times.

Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg before Mariota was lifted onto a cart and taken to the locker room. That leaves veteran Matt Cassel as Tennessee's quarterback after a 38-17 loss that severely damaged Tennessee's playoff hopes.

The Jaguars had both running backs T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and Chris Ivory (hamstring) leave the game with injuries.

Carr got hurt with Oakland leading 33-14 early in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Trent Cole. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He was then taken away on a cart.

Cleveland ended its winless skid, beating San Diego 20-17. Yet Griffin was taken to the locker room with a concussion after being sacked for the seventh time.

Griffin, who was replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, already missed 11 games this season with a broken bone in his left shoulder.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden also went to the locker room with an injured neck, the two-time Pro Bowler hurt apparently while tackling on a running play.

San Diego linebacker Denzel Perryman had a leg injury in the fourth quarter and was taken from the field on a cart.

Petty hurt his left shoulder in a 41-3 loss to New England, a week after bruising his chest in the Jets' loss to Miami.

The Jets also lost tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to an injured hamstring in the first half, and he did not return. Running back Khiry Robinson finally was active for the first time this season and left with a leg injury.

Chicago linebacker Leonard Floyd exited early in the second quarter because of a concussion and was taken from the sideline on a cart.

Bowles makes it for Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New York Jets Coach Todd Bowles arrived in New England a day later than planned, saying gallstones and kidney stones kept him from taking the team flight.

When he got there, he didn't like what he saw.

The Patriots took advantage of four New York turnovers to stomp the Jets 41-3 on Saturday and send them to their sixth loss in seven games. Bowles was on the sideline, having flown up the morning of the game after spending time in the hospital.

"There was a sense of relief seeing him in the locker room before the game, just making sure he was OK," quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "It's a scary thing."

Bowles, 53, told reporters after the game the problem was "kidney stones, gallstones, gallbladder" and that he wasn't certain he would be able to make the game at all.

"Gallstones got stuck in the pipe. A lot of pain, and [it] went from there," he said. "I had to pass some tests and be feeling somewhat normal to get out there."

Sports on 12/25/2016