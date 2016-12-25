Nashville's Britton chats up move to CMT, what awaits

In Season 4 of Nashville, Rayna Jaymes' storyline played out like an album of sad country songs, with her fractured family and flailing record label.

Meanwhile, some real-life drama was happening offstage as this canceled ABC series had to find a new home.

It found one, on CMT. On a Season 5 preview, Rayna exhibited cracks in her gorgeous veneer. Her foundation shaken, "she is having some questions of her own mortality and her own artistry and her own sense of purpose in the world," said Connie Britton, who plays her. "And that was exciting for me because I love questions of the soul, where you are facing a transition in your own sense of who you are and what you're doing and what you have to offer in the world."

The season begins Jan. 5.

Britton, 49 and the mother of a 5-year-old son, Eyob, ponders the show's direction.

Q: Is it accurate that you've signed on for only 10 of this season's 22 episodes?

A: That is not accurate. Look, there was so much that got bounced around this summer as the show was canceled and then picked up again. I can just say that I'm completely invested in this season and particularly in these new writers. (The showrunners) Marshall (Herskovitz) and Ed (Zwick) have been a wonderful breath of fresh air, and that's been really exciting.

Q: Did the move to CMT require a reboot?

A: It was complete rebooting and, quite honestly, it was necessary. I did feel to some degree that the show had gone in a direction where we were losing a lot of what the subject matter can provide -- everything from story to replicating this really rich town of Nashville. When you get soapier and soapier, your characters suffer because they start to show up just to deliver plot, and you lose sight of who they are. So I think the show is going to move forward in a more languid way that I'm hopeful will really bring these characters back to life.

Q: What's the best thing about playing Rayna?

A: I love the challenge of constant re-creation, which to me feels very relevant as a woman and as a career woman and as a mother. But quite frankly, probably what I love most is the thing that scares and challenges me the most, which is the music. So even though every single time I have to sing I have some sort of crazy anxiety attack, it's still the most exciting part of the whole thing.

Q: It has been said that women like you because you lead with your brains, not your beauty.

A: I feel very fortunate that I never got into this business as a beauty queen. Even back in high school, the actors I idolized were the chameleons. That really took the onus off of what I looked like, and what a beautiful woman is supposed to look like. I still feel really lucky, because gosh, as you get older, that stuff starts to go away, and there's nothing you can do about it. I do see friends of mine who are panicking -- and I'm not panicking. Don't get me wrong: When I see wrinkles on my face, it doesn't make me happy. But at the same time, I'm always coming from the inside in terms of my approach to the world.

Q: So there's power in owning your age.

A: I'm not interested in playing over-the-hill. I'm not interested in playing irrelevant. I want to depict characters who are getting better with age. That sounds like such a cliche, but all the women I know who are in their 40s are awesome and sexy and so smart and have life experience that you cannot duplicate.

When the show first came out, there was a lot of marketing going on -- "Rayna Jaymes, the fading country music star." And I have fought it every step of the way, because I'm like, "Absolutely not." What I know is existing in a world that's changing around you and the complications that come along with that. But certainly not just the victim of a life gone by. No way.

Style on 12/25/2016