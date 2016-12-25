WALLY HALL: No gifts, but best wishes to state's sportsmen

Well, it happened again. For about the 35th consecutive year yours truly ran out of time and money before finishing his Christmas shopping, so here's some Christmas wishes:

Jeff Long, Arkansas' Director of Athletics, after years of bottles of Presqu'ile wines, one more Pinot Noir to celebrate the selling of three suites, paid in full, even though they won't be used for two years.

Bret Bielema, head Hogs football coach, a victory in the Belk Bowl, of course, but more important, a healthy baby this July for him and Jen. With children you find Christmas even more joyful.

Mike Anderson, head Razorbacks basketball coach, just a little luck. That's all he needs to have a very successful season as he's improved his team.

Terry Mohajir, Arkansas State's Athletic Director, nicknamed "The Wolf," who has done amazing things in Jonesboro with facilities but also in hiring coaches. How about an NCAA Tournament bid in basketball to go with all those football bowl games?

Blake Anderson, ASU's head football coach, who seems to find a way to get players he needs to have success. Another winning season and trip to the New Orleans bowl would make for a great 2017.

Grant McCasland, ASU's basketball coach, who is off to an impressive start. An NCAA Tournament bid would be more his than The Wolf's.

Joe Foley, the women's basketball coach at UALR, who has been a miracle worker for a program that was once a joke in the Sun Belt. Give him one week during which every player listens to his every word and does everything he asks so they can see how good they can be if they do it the right way.

Wes Flanigan, UALR's men's coach, who has the Trojans off to a good start. Teaching basketball runs in his blood, but how about one whole day with his family before he goes back to working from sunrise to exhaustion.

Chasse Conque, UALR's AD who has the facilities and staff, maybe a couple of boosters to loan their planes to the Trojans for one of those games that requires much travel.

Brad Teague, UCA's AD, who has it going in football with Steve Campbell, maybe the best thing for Brad is a little more patience from the basketball fans for Russ Pennell and what he's trying to accomplish with a basketball program that was broken.

For everyone at UAPB, from the administration on down, a thank you of appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices made on a daily basis. The Golden Lions need a larger budget, but that's beyond my control.

Joe Kleine, one of the world's all-time great people and his wonderful family, another great quiet Christmas Day and a 6-8 transfer to Catholic High who can run, shoot and defend.

Keith Jackson, founder of Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids, who will call his final game as Arkansas' football radio analyst this week so he will be free to see both of his sons play college football next year. Here's hoping someone will loan him a plane at least three times to get to those Illinois games. For the Arkansas games, he can drive to Fayetteville like the rest of us.

Darrell Walker, who paid his dues to become a college coach and is in first season as head coach at Clark University in Atlanta, let his team's recent success continue. The Panthers came into the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak.

Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Monan, five Michigan victories over Ohio State in the next five years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff, a huge thanks for every day turning out a truly professional sports section.

All the guys at Signal Media, KABZ FM-103.7 The Buzz, great ratings and many remotes.

For those forgotten, forgive me, but to all a very Merry Christmas.

Sports on 12/25/2016