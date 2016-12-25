Arkansas culinary school caters to young chefs

ROGERS -- Rob Nelson, the chef of Tusk & Trotter in Bentonville, started to pick up cooking basics at age 14 as he stood in his grandmother's kitchen.

They lived a short distance from a garden, and food preparation meant shucking peas and learning how to cut up a chicken. His father was a baker, so Nelson also received specialized instruction from him.

Soon, classes will start for children in Northwest Arkansas to learn some of the same basics Nelson did as a youth.

The Young Chefs Academy in Rogers provides children with a culinary-mastery venue all their own. The school will offer weekly classes on kitchen safety, food preparation, table setting, dough kneading and other kitchen basics. It will be open to children 4 and older. Each month of classes will have a different theme.

"I think it's absolutely great getting children interested in hospitality while they're young," Nelson said. "It's a great thing for Northwest Arkansas, and especially for Brightwater."

Brightwater, Northwest Arkansas Community College's culinary program, will be an anchor for The 8th Street Market at 801 SE Eighth St. in Bentonville's Market District.

Having some early culinary training should be beneficial for Brightwater's students.

And, schools such as Bentonville's West High School and Springdale High School that have culinary programs also stand to benefit, Nelson said. Once students enter advanced grades, they will have a better idea about whether they want future careers in the culinary field or want to specialize in an area, such as savory foods, sauces, pastries or baking.

Mary and Alfonso Vidal, owners of the Young Chefs Academy in Rogers, have opened the school to "make a difference in our community by teaching children the joy and value of cooking in a safe and fun environment," Alfonso Vidal said in a news release.

The two were inspired after sharing the love of cooking with their two daughters.

"It encourages them to try new flavors and experiences," Mary Vidal said. "We hope that the Chefs Academy would give great value and lifelong cooking experience to kids."

Young Chefs Academy is an international business with several locations in the United States, from California to New York, and in several countries, including Botswana, India, Indonesia and Zimbabwe. It is providing resources, some materials and content for the Rogers location.

Pricing for culinary instruction varies by the level of the student's participation. Young chefs can take individual classes, go to a month's worth of courses or sign up for a membership, which includes special rates for parties and camps at the academy.

Membership comes with the $35 registration fee and includes a members-only chef jacket.

The Young Chefs Academy in Village on the Creeks in Rogers is filled with bright colors and has two kitchens to allow simultaneous classes. The program has three levels based on age and experience, including hourlong sessions for Kinder Cooks (ages 4-6), 90-minute sessions for Junior Chefs (ages 6 and older) and for Senior Chefs, who are ages 12 and older or younger children who have advanced through Junior Chefs skills.

So far, the academy in Rogers doesn't have a Senior Chefs section open, but the Vidals expect to have one in a year or so.

Four cooking instructors have trained for the Rogers location. During classes children will stand behind workstations, a bank of stainless steel tables where they will measure ingredients, knead dough, etc.

Children will be allowed to take turns approaching the cooking station -- a four-burner electric stove, two ovens and a refrigerator -- to observe the making of a meal, but they are required to stand 3 feet from the stove when it's in use.

Though classes don't officially start until January, several parents have already signed up their young foodies for the program.

"When I cook, Anna always volunteers to help or asks to do it herself," said Theresa Williams, who bought a membership for her 11-year-old daughter, Anna.

Anna takes art classes at Studio 7, which is in the same plaza as the chef's academy and a quick drive from the family's Rogers home.

"She loves art and cooking, those are her two main interests right now," Williams said.

Anna is a big fan of Chopped Junior, a Food Network show that challenges children to make meals out of oddly matched ingredients. She already knows how to read recipes and likes to experiment with combining various ingredients. Williams said the Young Chefs Academy seems to be a natural way to develop that interest and promote a positive attitude around good food.

"She gets inspiration [from the show]," Williams said. "She's a picky eater, but if she's involved in the preparation, she's more likely to try it."

Williams' hope is that Anna will learn more about the science of cooking and baking, including why certain products such as baking soda create chemical reactions, as well as safe practices for handling raw meats and other foods that have the possibility for cross-contamination.

Nelson said food safety and the life cycle of foods are both good places to start teaching children, who internalize the knowledge.

"Learning where the food comes from, starting from the seed itself and what it takes to grow the vegetables and raise the animals [is important]," Nelson said. Children's "brains are sponges, and [kids] pick up quickly the basic techniques of handling a knife and [not] playing with fire."

Metro on 12/25/2016