PHOTOS: Police release images of people involved in Arkansas bank robbery

Centerton police have released images of the people involved in Friday's robbery at First National Bank.

The images were pulled from the bank's security footage, said Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards.

The robbers are described as black males. One was wearing a forest green hooded sweatshirt, police said. The second was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt. Police said one of the robbers was wearing light denim jeans, and the other was wearing dark denim jeans with large bleach spots.

It appears both were wearing tennis shoes and left on foot.

Police were called to the bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd. for an armed robbery at 10:48 a.m. Friday. The robbers were armed with guns.

Arthur didn't say whether anyone was injured in the robbery but told reporters that no ambulances were called to the bank.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call police at (479) 273-5532.