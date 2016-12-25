Stolen car's owner spots it for North Little Rock police

Police in North Little Rock arrested a man Thursday after he was found in a car reported stolen by the owner, who happened to see it drive by him, according to a report.

Police charged 45-year-old Roderick Williams of North Little Rock with theft by receiving after finding him behind the wheel of the black Honda Accord, which was parked on 35th Street around 3:15 p.m.

The owner of the Accord had earlier called police to say he had seen a black man driving his car south on Crutcher Street in North Little Rock, according to Williams' arrest report. The report does not say what time the owner called police or when he reported his car stolen.

The report notes that a woman was in the front seat with Williams, though it does not identify her or say whether she was arrested.

Williams was also booked on a failure-to-appear charge, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office, and was listed on the county's jail roster early Christmas Eve.

His bail on the theft charge was set at $5,000.

