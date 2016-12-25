Home /
Report: Woman charged with robbing North Little Rock bank needed money for rent
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 7:00 a.m.
The woman charged with robbing a North Little Rock bank last week told police she needed money for rent, according to an arrest report.
Aleisha Brown, 23, of Little Rock was booked at the North Little Rock police station Thursday night on charges of aggravated bank robbery and theft of property by use of force. The robbery occurred Tuesday morning at the U.S. Bank branch on the 4100 block of JFK Boulevard.
Brown told police she used a BB gun to steal $4,000 from the bank, according to her arrest report, because she was "behind in her rent."
No injuries were reported from the robbery.
Security camera footage released from the robbery shows a person wearing a gray hooded sweater whose face is covered with a black bandanna.
Brown was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Saturday with bail set at $25,000.
