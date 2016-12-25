Home / Latest News /
Reports say 4 people found shot dead in N.C. home
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.
WILSON, N.C. — Local media reports say authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.
The sheriff's office in Wilson County didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday. Sheriff's deputies have not released the identity of the slaying victims. Deputies have also not said whether they know of a suspect or motive.
WTVD reported that family members describe the victims as a woman, her adult son and their partners. The slayings were reported Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Reports say 4 people found shot dead in N.C. home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.