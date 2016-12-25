Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, December 25, 2016, 5:41 p.m.

Reports say 4 people found shot dead in N.C. home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.

WILSON, N.C. — Local media reports say authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

The sheriff's office in Wilson County didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday. Sheriff's deputies have not released the identity of the slaying victims. Deputies have also not said whether they know of a suspect or motive.

WTVD reported that family members describe the victims as a woman, her adult son and their partners. The slayings were reported Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.

