Shooting claims Little Rock's 41st victim

A disturbance between two men led to a fatal shooting near downtown Little Rock on Christmas Eve, the city's 41 homicide of the year, a police spokesman said.

A 52-year-old white man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital about 10 minutes after the shooting was reported at 5:06 p.m. on the 500 block of Sherman Street. Police spokesman Ernest Hilgeman said the man died while in surgery.

Hilgeman did not release the victim's identity.

Police have the man who is believed to have been in the altercation, Hilgeman said. Hilgeman said he did not know the relationship between the two men.

Hilgeman said police are trying to determine whether a man who was treated at the hospital Saturday -- though not for a gunshot wound -- is the second man in the altercation.

It's unclear how many shots were fired, which Hilgeman said was outside an apartment building.

Investigators were seen entering and exiting a two-story brick apartment building on Sherman Street for several hours Saturday night. They also began combing the backyard and a driveway separating another apartment building.

Police were seen talking to a woman in front of the building shortly after the shooting. Hilgeman said there was another witness to the shooting.

