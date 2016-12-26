2 Hogs expected to return for Belk Bowl

— Arkansas will get a pair of experienced players back for its game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said Monday that running back Kody Walker and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are both likely to play in Thursday's game against the Hokies. Neither has played since an Oct. 8 game against Alabama because of foot injuries.

Walker's foot injury dates to the spring when he suffered a broken bone. He played the first half of the regular season for the Razorbacks, but had to undergo a second foot surgery following the Alabama game.

Bielema said at the time of the injury that Walker wouldn't play again for the Razorbacks. The sixth-year senior has missed 32 games during his career because of injuries.

"He did really well yesterday," Bielema said of Walker's practice Sunday. "...I think you'll see him for sure on game day."

Greenlaw, a sophomore, underwent surgery in October to repair a broken foot and was questionable to play again this season. Greenlaw led the Razorbacks with 37 tackles at the time of his injury.

"I don't know if he'll start, but he'll play a significant amount of time," Bielema said.