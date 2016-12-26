Little Rock woman, North Little Rock man killed after vehicle hits trees, overturns

Two Arkansans were killed after their vehicle ran off a road and overturned near Dardanelle on Saturday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gina L. Smith, 33, of Little Rock and Walter L. Sharp, 39, of North Little Rock were traveling south in a 2004 Toyota on South Liberty Road in Yell County around 2:30 p.m., according to a police report. After driving up a hill, Smith lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, hitting a culvert and trees before overturning, officials said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were reported as cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

Smith and Sharp's deaths are the 533rd and 534th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.