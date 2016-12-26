Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman, North Little Rock man killed after vehicle hits trees, overturns
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
Two Arkansans were killed after their vehicle ran off a road and overturned near Dardanelle on Saturday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.
Gina L. Smith, 33, of Little Rock and Walter L. Sharp, 39, of North Little Rock were traveling south in a 2004 Toyota on South Liberty Road in Yell County around 2:30 p.m., according to a police report. After driving up a hill, Smith lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, hitting a culvert and trees before overturning, officials said.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
No one else was injured, and conditions were reported as cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.
Smith and Sharp's deaths are the 533rd and 534th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock woman, North Little Rock man killed after vehicle hits trees, overturns
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.