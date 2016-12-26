Home / Latest News /
7-year-old girl, father injured in Christmas drive-by shooting in Arkansas, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
HELENA-WEST HELENA — Authorities say a 7-year-girl and her father were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena on Christmas.
Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said the victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. Green said the 7-year-old was shot in the leg and her father was shot in the arm. He said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. A witness told officers that gunfire broke out and then a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.
