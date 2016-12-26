Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 26, 2016, 12:28 p.m.

7-year-old girl, father injured in Christmas drive-by shooting in Arkansas, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

HELENA-WEST HELENA — Authorities say a 7-year-girl and her father were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena on Christmas.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said the victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. Green said the 7-year-old was shot in the leg and her father was shot in the arm. He said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. A witness told officers that gunfire broke out and then a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.

