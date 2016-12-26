Arkansas man swerves to avoid deer, hits tree, later dies, state police say

After swerving to avoid hitting a deer, an Arkansas man crashed into a tree in Lonoke County and later died from his injuries, according to state police.

On the morning of Dec. 19, 53-year-old Donald A. Miller of Cabot was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram west on Mahoney Road near an intersection with Janice Lane in Cabot, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Miller swerved to avoid hitting a deer, and his truck left the road and struck a tree, officials said. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he later died from his injuries, police said. The date of his death was not reported.

Conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time of the wreck, and no one else was injured.

Miller's death is the 535th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.